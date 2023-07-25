What Positive Current Events Are Happening That People Aren’t Aware Of? People Responded.
It’s not all bad out there, friends!
Despite the constant bad news we’re fed in the media, there are actually a lot of good things happening in the world right now.
And AskReddit users went on the record and shared some of them with us.
Check out what they had to say AND remember to have a great day!
Bring back the plants!
“It’s so easy to repopulate the earth of rare plants now through tissue culture.
Two years ago Brazil was freaking out trying to keep their last remaining spiritus sancti plants to themselves and today, anyone can have them in their house and there is no market for poachers.”
A nice gesture.
“This guy honked at me for not going on green light fast enough, then caught up to me at the next light rolled down his window and apologized for having a bad day and then drove off and waved.”
Progress.
“A malaria vaccine has been developed and is currently undergoing human trials.
This could save hundreds of thousands of lives a year, many of them children.”
Heroes.
“There are people out there who dedicate their lives to saving dogs from terrible conditions.
Some of them will travel to other countries to bring these dogs back to find a safe home in North America or anywhere else in the world.
I respect them with every ounce of my being because every dog deserves a home and a loving family.”
Congrats!
“After being diagnosed with breast and colon cancer last fall, my mom is, as of today, officially cancer free.”
All about energy.
“Renewable energy sources are coming online at a rate never before seen and many of the U.S. facilities that manufacture and service solar panels, wind turbines, etc., are locating in places that need a way to replace jobs lost by extraction industries.”
Law and order.
“An actual US President got indicted for breaking the law.
This goes to show that the rule of law still exists, regardless of your political beliefs, or who you are.”
Incredible.
“The diamond battery uses radioactive waste to create a diamond battery that can last thousands of years.
If you put it into a Tesla, it could run (I think) 60 years on one charge, if you put it into a phone, that phone would never have to be charged in your lifetime.
I can’t remember the exact science of how it’s created, I was a huge fanatic of it in 2020, but I heard it’s going to start being used in household products either this year or next year, I am so excited!”
A great thing.
“We’re raising an entire generation to be waaaaaaaaay more accepting of differences. welp…trying to, anyway.
Depending on where you live, etc. but in the DC suburbs, I’m amazed at the diversity and inclusivity in my daughter’s small group of friends/classmates/swim team/soccer team, etc.”
The future looks bright.
“The production of solar panels is about to sky rocket the coming years. Making green energy (super) cheap.
Next year new plants will have the yearly capacity of the total amount already installed today. So we can, theoretically at least, double the amount of solar generated energy worldwide. Bottle neck is the workforce to install all those panels.
The future is bright!”
Something to think about.
“People don’t talk about the benefits of social media.
If you have relatives in other countries it allows you to stay in touch and watch what they’re doing from their posts on social media.
It also allows you to keep in touch with your friends by watching what they post. It allows you to get some glimpses of their daily life.
Also, assuming social media platforms survives, i.e. facebook, your kids will get an essence of what you are like when you were younger through all your posts and comments.
I’m in my 40s. And this is something I’ll never know about my parents in their youth. But my kids will have an idea of what I was like in my twenties and thirties etc.”
See… not everything is going down the drain!
