Woman Wants to Know if She’s Wrong for Getting a Pregnancy Craving During a Party
by Justin Gardner
If you’re pregnant and you get hungry, God help the person who attempts to stand in your way.
Because you’re eating for two, right?!?!
But can pregnancy cravings go too far?
Take a look at what this woman had to say and see if you think she was out of line.
AITA for getting a pregnancy craving during a party?
“I 29 female am pregnant with my boyfriend Sam 32. Sam and I went to a party for his family. No momentous occasion just a normal family get together. During my pregnancy I have had intense cravings.
While we were at the party I told Sam I was craving a Slushee. About 30 minutes away. We had just arrived about 20 minutes prior. He said to give him a little while and we’d go get one.
After about 30 more minutes I said it again to Sam. He said fine get in the car. On our way there we got into an argument and he thinks the craving could have waited a couple hours.
He’s now mad at me we have to leave the party early. We see his family 2-3 times a month sometimes more and I don’t think it’s a big deal to leave when I have a craving.
AITA?”
Here’s what Reddit users said about this.
Yeah, she needed to wait for that Slushee.
Sorry. not sorry.