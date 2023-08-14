August 13, 2023 at 9:31 pm

AMC Theatres Customer Shows Hilarious “Drink Hack” By Filling Up A Popcorn Bucket With Soda

We’ve all been there, right?  You want to grab a drink for the Barbie or Oppenheimer and you realise that coke’s gonna cost more than your mortgage!

But fear not – though this isn’t strictly legit – this guy’s got a hack to help you out!

This guy is so on point with this hack, he’s almost the hack king and deservedly wears this crown!

Basically he’s not paying the advertised $7 for a small soda!   And if you’re watching a three hour movie, such as Oppenheimer – who could blame him!

He fills up his popcorn tub and voila!  That soda’s gonna last the whole three hours we reckon.

But, obviously we don’t encourage this hack – because that drink certainly has to be worth way over $7!  Perhaps sneak a couple of drinks in to avoid the hefty bill!

We do admire this guy’s princely reward though and a lot of commenters did too!

Watch the full video here:

@lifeaccordingtoeli

@AMC+ thanks for the gallon of coke😭🤞 #fyp #lifehack #bro

♬ Last Days – Trippie Redd

Here’s what folks thought of this cheeky soda hack:

This poster seems to thinks big business isn’t really losing out.

While this guy seems to actually think the popcorn tub hack could even be about recycling!

AND this is so true – who would want to get up for a refill during a lengthy movie!  You might miss a bit!

Fam, don’t try this at home.

Try it at a theatre. lol

