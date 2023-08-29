‘Combat the absolute ignorance of corporate.’ A Woman’s Job Won’t Let Her Have Pink Hair So She Wears Terrible Wigs To Spite Them

That’s one way to take care of a problem!

If malicious compliance is your thing, you’re gonna get a big kick out of this story.

A woman who works in a corporate office was told that she wasn’t allowed to come to the office with her dyed pink hair showing, so she decided to give them the business, so to speak…

The woman decided that the best course of action was to wear the most ridiculous wigs she could get her hands on.

Take that!

The video shows her wearing a blonde wig and she’s also sporting a name tag that says, “Ugly.”

Take a look at her video.

The woman shared a follow-up video where she said she was wearing the wigs to “combat the absolute ignorance of corporate not allowing pink hair.”

Here’s what people had to say.

This person is really into what this woman is doing.

Another TikTokker wants her name tag.

And this individual thinks she looks like Garth from Wayne’s World.

Not gonna lie.. this made me lol.