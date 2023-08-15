August 15, 2023 at 9:44 am

‘Do NOT ask for sydney at martell’s tiki bar.’ A Server Showed Customers a Party Trick That Totally Backfired

by Matthew Gilligan

Party foul!

Well, maybe we should give this young woman an A For Effort, but I think we’re all going to be cringing at this video, too.

A viral TikTok video showed a server attempting a trick to show off to customers that went wrong in a hurry.

The video shows the server holding a tray with cups of water and the text overlay reads, “When our waitress tells us she has a party trick.”

And then things got ugly…

The trick went downhill from there and both cups of water spilled all over the place.

Fail!

Well, at least she tried, right?

Let’s hope these customers had a sense of humor…

Check out the video and try not to cringe.

@kjs23 do NOT ask for sydney at martells tiki bar because she will spill water on you … 😉 #martellstikibar #jerseyshore #mdw ♬ original sound – Kyra Stewart

Now let’s see what people had to say.

One person really hopes she’s friends with these customers.

Another viewer thinks she’ll never get over this.

And this person said they would have been gone with the wind…

Not gonna lie… I bet she got a big tip just for the lols alone.

