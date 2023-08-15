‘Do NOT ask for sydney at martell’s tiki bar.’ A Server Showed Customers a Party Trick That Totally Backfired
by Matthew Gilligan
Party foul!
Well, maybe we should give this young woman an A For Effort, but I think we’re all going to be cringing at this video, too.
A viral TikTok video showed a server attempting a trick to show off to customers that went wrong in a hurry.
The video shows the server holding a tray with cups of water and the text overlay reads, “When our waitress tells us she has a party trick.”
And then things got ugly…
The trick went downhill from there and both cups of water spilled all over the place.
Fail!
Well, at least she tried, right?
Let’s hope these customers had a sense of humor…
Check out the video and try not to cringe.
@kjs23 do NOT ask for sydney at martells tiki bar because she will spill water on you … 😉 #martellstikibar #jerseyshore #mdw ♬ original sound – Kyra Stewart
Not gonna lie… I bet she got a big tip just for the lols alone.