‘Either we are alone in the Universe or we are not. Both are equally terrifying.’ People Are Sharing The Scariest Quote They’ve Ever Heard
by Trisha Leigh
Terrifying means different things to different people, but sometimes, you hear something that you just know is universally horrifying.
I’m not saying these quotes will do that to you…but I’m not saying they won’t, either.
Use your voice.
“If you are silent about your pain, they’ll kill you and say you enjoyed it.” – Zora Neale Hurston
Scary, indeed.
The days are long but the years are short.
My mom said exactly this, just not in the same words. She says everytime she woke up, she can’t wait to go back to sleep which is 12hrs+ to go. And then suddenly she was holding a baby, her first grandbaby and she realised that its been 28yrs.
It felt like yesterday that she was changing my eldest sister’s diaper yet she cant remember how to change this baby’s diaper because its been so long. 40+yrs of work goes in a blaze.
And now as i’m typing this, i realized that she said that 12yrs ago because we just celebrated my nieces 12th birthday.
Be careful what you pretend.
“We are what we pretend to be, so we must be careful about what we pretend to be.” Kurt Vonnegut
Sometimes less.
“Society is just 9 missed meals from collapsing.”
My dad works for the NSA in anti-terrorism and often advocates for humanitarian aid based on this principle.
ISIS doesn’t get new recruits by preaching some hip new religion, they get recruits by putting food on the table.
People who can’t take care of their family will kill anyone for basic necessities.
Prophetic.
“I don’t know what weapons will be used to fight world war 3. But world war 4 will be fought with clubs and stones”
Albert Einstein
Says everyone in Washington.
Never let a good crisis go to waste.
You don’t.
How do we convince the upcoming generation that ” Education is the key to success ” When we are surrounded by poor graduates and rich criminals. – Robert Mugabe.
Facts.
“It is a well-known fact that those people who must want to rule people are, ipso facto, those least suited to do it… anyone who is capable of getting themselves made President should on no account be allowed to do the job.”
Douglas Adams
Sad but true.
“Someone has to leave first. This is a very old story. There is no other version of this story.”
Richard Siken
My grandparents passed from Covid three days apart in 2021. My grandpa was alert long enough to sign off on my grandma being vented and 24 hours later he was vented as well. He never knew she passed and then he was gone as well.
I live with both immeasurable sadness and relief that we never had to tell one of them that the other had passed.
Gallows humor.
All bleeding stops eventually -emergency medicine proverb.
Air goes in and out, blood goes round and round; and any discrepancy should be addressed immediately.
One night alone.
“This is all it takes for people to plunge into insanity: one night alone with themselves and what they fear the most.” — Thomas Olde Heuvelt, “Hex”
Eerie.
“Anyone who has ever looked into the glazed eyes of a soldier dying on the battlefield will think hard before starting a war.” -Otto von Bismarck
A lose/lose.
“A child who does not receive warmth from the village will burn it down to feel it” – African proverb
Crappy environments are always a lose/lose situation to be in
Such atrocities.
“Since Auschwitz we know what man is capable of. And since Hiroshima we know what is at stake.” – Viktor Frankl
Into the abyss.
“Whoever fights with monsters should see to it that he does not become one himself. And when you stare for a long time into an abyss, the abyss stares back into you.” –Friedrich Nietzsche
Are they, though?
Two possibilities exist: Either we are alone in the Universe or we are not. Both are equally terrifying.”
Arthur C. Clarke
Yeah, I don’t like any of these.
Sorry if you’re going to have to sleep with the light on.