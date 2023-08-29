‘Ended up being stalked.’ A Woman Talked About A Creepy Guy She Encountered At Barnes & Noble
by Matthew Gilligan
I don’t know what it’s like to be a woman, but all I can say, based on videos like this one, is that it must be frustrating to constantly get bothered, accosted, and stalked like a lot of women do out in public.
A woman shared a video about what happened to her when she went to a Barnes & Noble store to do some browsing and was bothered by a creepy guy.
The woman’s name is Michaela and she said she was enjoying one of her “100 days of solo dates” but that she “ended up being stalked and violated the entire time.”
She said she was in the bookstore in Burbank, California when she noticed a man staring at her and that he followed her around the store. She decided to record what he was doing.
The man backed up on his knees so he was crouching behind her and Michaela asked him what he was doing. The guy said he was just tying his shoe and that she told an employee at the front desk.
Michaela ended up filing a police report and she said that other women reached out to her in the comments of her video and said that they’ve been harrassed by the same man.
The man’s name is Calese Crowder and he was arrested in 2021 for a number of prowling incidents. Crowder has a long criminal history and he was sentenced to eight years in prison in 2011.
Take a look at her video.
@michaela.witter The ugly side of doing things solo as a woman even in an open public space. Stalking, harrassment, etc. has happened to me way too many times but this definitely ranks top 3 creepiest moments. Please be safe and attentive to your surroundings unlike myself. Unfortunately, as women we have to have all senses aware even in spaces we wouldnt think necessary #100solodateideas #solodateideas #womenproblems #menarescary ♬ original sound – Michaela 🤍
Another woman posted a video on TikTok that appears to show the same man doing the same thing to her.
@artofethereality my experience with the barnes & noble stalker/a$$ sniffer back in march of this year , my cousin sent me the original video of the guy stalking @Michaela 🤍 asking me if its the same guy and it is!!! so i had to post this. this is real shit us girls go through and needs to be taken seriously .. i’m sorry people are saying your video is staged, i dont know you but i experienced what you went through and i have your back 💯 🫂 #barnesandnoble #burbankcalifornia ♬ original sound – ♡
Michaela posted another video where it was revealed that former L.A. Lakers player Robert Horry said that Crowder stalked his 14-year-old stepdaughter and terrorized his family until he was arrested.
This is scary stuff.
@michaela.witter #duet with @TizzyEnt the same guy in the same b&n and stalking 14 year old girls. How is he allowed to roam free doing these things?? #stalker ♬ original sound – TizzyEnt
Here’s what people had to say.
This viewer said she needs to turn this footage over.
Another individual said this is what it’s like to be a woman out in public.
And this TikTokker said people don’t believe things like this happen…until it happens to them.
This is sooooo creepy!
Categories: STORIES
Tags: · barnes & noble, barnes and noble, books, Stalker, stalking