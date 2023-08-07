‘Everyone applauded why they finally left.’ An Usher Paused a “Barbie” Screening to Confront Two Unruly People in a Theater
by Matthew Gilligan
No doubt about it, Barbie is a worldwide sensation that has taken the entertainment industry by storm.
So that means everyone is trying to get into theaters to catch this blockbuster flick, which leads to some complications from time to time.
And a video went viral on TikTok that showed two Barbie viewers being removed from seats that didn’t belong to them by an usher.
To top it off, the movie had to be paused so the usher could deal with these folks.
Hey, maybe those assigned seats in theaters are good for something, after all!
In the video, the usher said, “Can you get up so I can seat these people in their seats? Because they have tickets for these seats.”
One of the people who is sitting a seat not assigned to them asked if people can be moved so they can sit together and the usher said, “No, you’re gonna sit in the seats you purchased.”
The text overlay reads, “Everyone applauded why they finally left.”
Take a look at the video.
@ronniemonnie props to him #barbie #barbiemovie ♬ original sound – Nika
Here’s what folks had to say on TikTok.
One person said assigned seats have saved movies.
Another individual said they always ask people to get out of their seats when this happens.
And this TikTokker said this has happened to them over and over again.
I LOVE assigned seats. They’re so helpful.