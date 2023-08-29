‘He has all these cute outfits for bike.’ Men Showing Their “Ken’s Job” Is a Viral TikTok Trend
by Matthew Gilligan
If you haven’t seen Barbie yet, you need to get yourself to your local cinema to catch the film that has everyone around the country talking…and it’s inspired all kinds of trends on social media.
One of the many memorable parts of the film is when Ken says that his job is “beach” and women have been taking to TikTok to share what their Kens do.
A woman posted a video of her fella and it’s pretty obvious what he does.
In the video, she said, “I showed this to my Ken and he asked me if we could get a better view of the bike. He doesn’t care about fashion any other time but he has all these cute outfits for bike…”
Yes, his job is bike.
He even has his own little outfit and everything!
Good work!
Take a look at the video.
@grandmashelbyy This mojo dojo casa house is full of bikes #ken #barbie #mojodojocasahouse
And, as you might expect, other people were inspired by the video so she decided to share their own.
This fella’s job is hospital.
@andiinbloom my ken's job is hospital! #myken #kensjob #barbie
And this guy’s job is “fix”.
He sounds pretty handy.
@ughseel my ken comes in the r-version and cusses when he has a hard time doing fix 💓🤬 #barbie #Ken #MyKen #mykensjob #justken
And then there’s this guy who is just a plain old corporate square.
@chloebaradinsky My Ken is so silly! #myken #barbie #mykendoll #officehumor #corporatehumor #kenough #barbiemovie #mykensjob
My job is just blog.
