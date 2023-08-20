‘Hospital CEOs and actually almost all hospital upper management.’ What Job Is Overvalued and Overpaid? People Shared Their Thoughts.
“Member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC).
They’ve had a lengthy history of excessive demands ($4 million US spent on “entertainment” in Nagano, traffic lanes dedicated to IOC members during the games, etc.)
They make very few decisions, all of which are politically motivated. They travel extensively and are paid well for it.”
Anybody home?
“My IT director.
He’s never around, automates his email, and he has his own company.”
Like a piece of cake.
“Generally, US govt contractor positions requiring high security clearances.
Entry level pay isn’t that high, but once you’re cleared other contractors will offer bigger bucks because you can get cleared with them quickly.
Jump from one to another, wait two years, do it again, lather, rinse, repeat.”
Upper level.
“About two-thirds of the upper-level admins at the university I work for.
The people in upper management aren’t even in union-protected jobs who, in theory, should be the first ones gone when we need to settle the budget problems we have.
Instead, they were the only ones who got raises during COVID.”
Sorry, can’t make it.
“The president of the university I work for makes over half a million a year + bonuses.
Any time we’ve hosted an event he’s supposed to show up to we get a last minute email from his assistant saying something came up and he can’t make it.
This university also refuses to pay staff/graduate students more because they claim it’s impossible due to the budget not being high enough.”
Just being honest.
“My uncle was a commercial airline pilot.
He described his job as “vastly overpaid in normal circumstances and vastly underpaid in emergency situations.”.”
The ones on top.
“Hospital CEOs and actually almost all hospital upper management.
There are so many layers of management that many of them barely step foot into a healthcare facility EVER, let alone EVER speak to a patient, yet all of them make 6, 7, 8 figure salaries plus mega bonuses.
My hospital network CEO makes $11 million salary not including bonuses, which bothers me, but bothers me even more are all the board members and shit directly under him making nearly as much. It’s hundreds of millions of wasted money paid to the people trying to screw staff out of good pay and screwing patients into paying big bills.”
LOL.
“Gillette’s “engineers.”
They took five years to go from 3 blades to 4.”
A breeze.
“I do consulting.
It is just either outsourced office work or creating fluffy PowerPoints to give executives an excuse to authorize spending.
It’s not a bad gig.”
Takin’ it easy.
“My last job in college, before starting my career.
I was an overnight shelter staff for transitional housing. Since these clients were basically back up on their feet by the time they arrived, they were pretty self-sufficient. I was paid about 25% higher than other night-shift jobs I could get at the time, and on most nights all I had to do was make one pot of coffee.
The rest of the time I could watch TV, play video games, do personal chores, etc… The one job that I know was better was their overnight sleeper, since we had to have two staff at all times. As implied, this dude made a well-above minimum wage rate to just sleep there on the weekends.”
Not doing s**t.
“The one I had at my last office job.
I was originally hired to be the manager of a new project, but the project was never launched and I had a long term contract. After 5 months of being paid by only clocking in and out without doing any actual work, someone saw me in the pool for available associates and invited me to join their project as a frontline agent.
Apparently at some moment the database just marked me as an available employee, without mentioning the rank I had been hired for. I stayed in the company for 6 years, getting paid the salary of a manager, but with the responsibilities of a regular agent.
I rejected every offer for “growth” I had, as I was only working there to pay for a debt. In the end, I made my money with very little stress, and left the company in great terms.”
