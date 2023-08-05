‘I always feel like I have to quit after I call out.’ This Person Wonders Why It’s So Weird Going Back To Work After Some Time Off
by Trisha Leigh
Every workplace has its own culture. That can be a good thing or a bad thing, depending on yours, but there’s no doubt that being gone even for just a day or two can make it hard to re-integrate.
Jessie (@urhomiejess) pointed this out in a TikTok video that more than 600,000 people have watched at this point.
In it, she narrates and pantomimes how awkward it is to trying to fit yourself back into the dynamic.
People in the comments also point out how everyone is watching you and trying to decide whether or not you were lying.
And they want to try to make you feel like you missed out on so much.
According to a survey in the U.S. News & World Report, 42% of workers report “feeling more stressed or anxious about taking a sick day in the past year than they had previously.”
But listen, everyone needs to rest up, whether from an actual illness, mental health troubles, or just plain old stress.
I think it’s obvious you shouldn’t abuse your access to sick leave.
That said, if you need a day, take a day. And try not to feel badly about it.