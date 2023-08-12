‘If you can Google it, do not ask it.’ A Woman Talked About How You Can Get Ahead at Your Job With Very Little Effort
by Matthew Gilligan
If you’re the kind of person who doesn’t want to work THAT hard to get ahead at your job, you should probably pay attention to the viral video that a woman named Courtney posted on TikTok.
In it, she offered viewers a list of what she calls “problematic cheat codes” to help get ahead with limited effort.
Courtney offers up tips such as filling your calendar with fake meetings and wearing glasses to make people think you’re smarter than you actually are.
Hmmm…you never know…
Other tips include always having a jar of candy on your desk, remembering the names of co-workers’ kids and dogs so you can ask about them, and to always Google things before asking for help so you won’t look stupid.
Not bad!
Take a look at her video and see what you think.
And here’s what people said on TikTok.
