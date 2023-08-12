August 12, 2023 at 4:46 pm

‘If you can Google it, do not ask it.’ A Woman Talked About How You Can Get Ahead at Your Job With Very Little Effort

by Matthew Gilligan

If you’re the kind of person who doesn’t want to work THAT hard to get ahead at your job, you should probably pay attention to the viral video that a woman named Courtney posted on TikTok.

In it, she offered viewers a list of what she calls “problematic cheat codes” to help get ahead with limited effort.

Screen Shot 2023 08 04 at 7.03.11 PM If you can Google it, do not ask it. A Woman Talked About How You Can Get Ahead at Your Job With Very Little Effort

Photo Credit: TikTok

Courtney offers up tips such as filling your calendar with fake meetings and wearing glasses to make people think you’re smarter than you actually are.

Hmmm…you never know…

Screen Shot 2023 08 04 at 7.03.25 PM If you can Google it, do not ask it. A Woman Talked About How You Can Get Ahead at Your Job With Very Little Effort

Photo Credit: TikTok

Other tips include always having a jar of candy on your desk, remembering the names of co-workers’ kids and dogs so you can ask about them, and to always Google things before asking for help so you won’t look stupid.

Not bad!

Screen Shot 2023 08 04 at 7.03.37 PM If you can Google it, do not ask it. A Woman Talked About How You Can Get Ahead at Your Job With Very Little Effort

Photo Credit: TikTok

Take a look at her video and see what you think.

@courtney..johnson #greenscreen ♬ original sound – courtney johnson

And here’s what people said on TikTok.

This person made an excellent point.

Screen Shot 2023 08 04 at 7.04.08 PM If you can Google it, do not ask it. A Woman Talked About How You Can Get Ahead at Your Job With Very Little Effort

Photo Credit: TikTok

Another viewer said it looks even better if you tell your boss you already tried a bunch of different things before going to them.

Screen Shot 2023 08 04 at 7.04.17 PM If you can Google it, do not ask it. A Woman Talked About How You Can Get Ahead at Your Job With Very Little Effort

Photo Credit: TikTok

And one TikTokker offered one VERY good piece of additional advice…

Screen Shot 2023 08 04 at 7.05.34 PM If you can Google it, do not ask it. A Woman Talked About How You Can Get Ahead at Your Job With Very Little Effort

Photo Credit: TikTok

That tip about knowing the kid and pet names?

Yeah, that’s a good one!

