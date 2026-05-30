In-Laws Explode After Husband Backs His Wife’s Request to Separate Her Birthday From Mother’s Day

Special occasions should feel special for everyone involved.

In this story, a woman celebrates her birthday a week before Mother’s Day, and she wants to celebrate both occasions separately.

However, her mother-in-law decided that the actual Mother’s Day should revolve around her.

Even her husband suggested that she celebrate her birthday and Mother’s Day in one.

Now, she feels like she’s being pushed aside despite being a mom herself.

Check out the full details below.

AITA for not celebrating my birthday and Mother’s Day together so my MIL can have actual Mother’s Day for herself? My birthday is a week before Mother’s Day. Usually, we do something small on my birthday for me. We go out to brunch and thrift shopping. We then do something small the day before Mother’s Day that my toddler will also enjoy. We go to places like the local zoo, a museum for kids, or an aquarium. Then, we plan a day for my MIL on actual Mother’s Day itself.

This woman celebrates Mother’s Day with her mother-in-law every year.

I really like it this way. The first year, we did Mother’s Day brunch. I cooked for her at my house. I was freshly postpartum. The second year, we went out to a fancy brunch for her. She loves that type of stuff. She did not even wish me a happy Mother’s Day. The third year, my son was freshly 2. We did a local aquarium, boardwalk, and brunch.

Her mother-in-law decided to take over planning for the day before Mother’s Day.

Every year, she seemed miserable. Last year, she announced she would be taking over the day before Mother’s Day. She called it “her Mother’s Day.” I just let it go and gave it to her. The entire day, she kept talking about how it was her day. She said she deserved to be celebrated.

MIL wanted to drive to a beach town and celebrate Mother’s Day there.

Now this year, she told me that the day before Mother’s Day, she wants us to drive to a beach town. It is 2 hours away. She wants to do her Mother’s Day there. She said my husband can just rest on Mother’s Day itself in a sarcastic way. She said she does not personally care about the day and she knows for a fact that my husband wants to do something for her. She said this is what she wants.

Her husband suggested she celebrate her birthday and Mother’s Day at the same time.

My husband thinks she does this because my birthday is the week before. He thinks she assumes I should just celebrate my birthday and Mother’s Day in one and that I should leave the day for her. He says he does not agree with her and thinks I should be more empathetic. That I should not take it as a slight to me.

She didn’t agree and wouldn’t give up celebrating Mother’s Day.

But I do not want to just give up Mother’s Day. My birthday lands close to it. It does not seem fair to me. I am a mom, too. I want to be celebrated. AITA for not wanting to celebrate Mother’s Day on my birthday? AITA for not wanting to just give Mother’s Day to my MIL?

No argument, mothers should be celebrated for all their hard work and sacrifices.

If you need multiple days to celebrate different moms, go for it.

She’s right, every mom deserves to be celebrated. Period.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a sister who refuses to continue to enable her siblings financially, even though their mother expects her to do just that.

Let’s see how others reacted to this story.

This user is confused.

This person shares what they do in the family.

Short and straightforward.

Your feelings are valid, says this one.

Finally, here’s a sweet and caring message.

Mother’s Day celebrations should be for every mom in the family.