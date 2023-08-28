‘If you take this meat that we eat to a lab and get it tested…’ A Woman Had A Wild Claim About Tyson’s Chicken Nuggets, But We Figured Out What’s Going On
by Matthew Gilligan
Well, this is a weird one… and I’m positive it isn’t true.
But… we love highlighting the weirdness that’s on TikTok, and this is definitely that.
In a video posted to TikTok, a woman said that this was “the last straw” and explained that she became concerned when she was cooking some Tyson chicken nuggets for her kids.
And her theory about what’s going on, well..
The woman claims that the nuggets had chicken AND human meat in them.
What?!
She said, “They puttin’ these godd**n humans in our food. If you take this meat that we eat to a lab and get it tested, you’re gonna find human DNA in his godd**n food.”
Obviously, there is no evidence to support the woman’s claims because they are absolutely false.
The woman then said, “So then I cook ’em … I’m gonna, let me try and see if it’s just the breading because I know I’m not tripping.”
But after she cooked them, she noticed that the nuggets seemed off.
And I’m not going to lie… this does look absolutely disgusting.
So what’s really going on here?
Tyson lists the following ingredients in their nuggets packaging:
“Chicken, water, wheat flour, contains 2% or less of the following: brown sugar, corn starch, dried garlic, dried onion, dried yeast, extractives of paprika, natural flavor, oat fiber, salt, spices, wheat starch, white whole wheat flour, yellow corn flour. Breading set in vegetable oil.”
Notice that the main ingredients are chicken, water and wheat flour.
Why are they using wheat flour? If you’ve ever made bread, when you mix flour and water together, it gets really sticky. So when you mix chicken, water and wheat flour, the flour binds all of the chicken together.
So what you’re seeing in there is basically cooked wheat flour and water.
Wheat flour is full of gluten, and Tyson also makes a “gluten free” version of their nuggets so maybe she should try those.
Anyway, check out her video.
So this is where we’re at now?
Wild times.