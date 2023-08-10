‘I’m not paying no more than $50 here.’ A Woman Was Asked to Split a $1,200 Dinner Bill Evenly After Ordering an Appetizer and a Drink
by Matthew Gilligan
Uh oh, this ladies’ night out sure went off the rails…
And I guess the moral of this story is that if you’re gonna go out to dinner with your friends, decide how you’ll divvy up the bill BEFORE you actually go out.
A video on TikTok went viral that showed a group of ladies getting pretty fired up about a $1,200 dinner bill at a restaurant in New York City because they couldn’t agree on how to split it up.
The video starts with a group of women arguing and then cuts to a woman who said, “And this ladies and gentlemen, is why I stay my a** home.”
The woman shared her story about going out to dinner with a friend who invited other folks and she ordered one appetizer and one drink that cost around $40 total.
As the night went on, more food and drinks were ordered by other people at the table, and when the bill showed up…well, that’s when things got tricky.
They all seemed pretty shocked that the total for the evening was $1,200.
Ouch!
The restaurant folks said they wouldn’t do separate checks so they decided to Zelle one person who would put the whole shebang on their credit card.
The woman said that’s when things got ugly and people argued over what they ordered and how much they owed.
The woman said, “I’m like b**ch, my appetizer was $20 and my drink was $15! Plus gratuity and tax, I’m not paying no more than $50 here.”
The group was still $800 short and the ladies continued to fight among themselves over who owed what.
They eventually figured it out but the woman said that she’ll never go on another group outing after this disaster.
Check out the video and see what you think.
@rebekahjourney #stitch with @Viccgotti this is my story… ive been a subject of such ghetto. #splittingthebill #eatingoutwithfriends #fyp ♬ original sound – ALIEN👽🛸
And here’s how people reacted on TikTok.
One person said people just need to pay their own bills.
Another viewer shared what they always do when they go out to eat.
And this TikTokker asked a great question…come on, people!
Hell to the no. There’s no way I’d ever agree to this.
Categories: STORIES
Tags: · bills, eating out, friends, money, restaurant, restaurants, tiktok, top, video, viral