‘It’s legal, it works.’ An AT&T Worker Talked About How People Can Change Carriers Whenever They Want To With This “Upgrade Hack”
by Matthew Gilligan
Is it possible to switch cell phone carriers without it turning into a major headache?
An AT&T worker thinks it’s possible to switch carriers whenever you want to and he shared a video on TikTok where he broke it all down step by step for viewers.
The man set up a hypothetical situation and said, “if you go into your store and say, you want to like leave your carrier and like, you know, you still have an iPhone 14 Max 36 Pro, whatever the hell you want to call it, you still got to pay the phone off—you got like $900 left on your $1,300 phone.”
He then continued, “You go into your carrier, you find out if you can upgrade that phone early, like if they have some early upgrade option.” The man said that “9 times out of 10”, you can do it with most carriers.
He then said that people should upgrade their expensive phones to the cheapest flip phone they can find and that they should do it online. He says doing it online is “the most important part.”
He then said that once you get your cheap from the carrier you want to leave, “You then go to your carrier you want to go to you, get the new phone through them and then you take your nice old iPhone, you transfer your information over, copy all your top contacts and everything.”
He continued, “And then as long as you do that within 14 days, you ship that iPhone back to your old carrier. Congratulations. You just started up a new contract with the carrier got to keep your phone number and on top of all of that you didn’t have to pay $900.”
And he concluded the video by saying, “It’s legal; it works. Carriers just h**e that it exists because technically it’s an option.”
Take a look at what he had to say.
