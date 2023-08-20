‘It’s open 24 hours with no lines or checkouts.’ A TikTokker Shared A Video Showing a Dollar General Store That Is Completely Self-Checkout
by Matthew Gilligan
Well, I guess some people are living in the future…
At least that seems to be the case because a Dollar General store in the mountains in Banner Elk, North Carolina is open 24 hours a day that is all self-checkout and doesn’t have any cashiers.
At all.
A woman named Rachel gave viewers a tour of the store in a TikTok video.
Rachel said, “Open 24 hours, with no lines or checkouts, and you walk in and out, shop and go.”
She shops with her husband and child and they seem pretty impressed with the whole operation.
Take a look at her video.
@rachsullivan__Is this the future of shopping ??♬ original sound – Rach Sullivan
And here’s what people had to say about it.
One person said this is the cleanest Dollar General they’ve ever seen.
Another viewer shared how they’d shop in this place.
And this TikTokker thinks these folks are living in the future.
How much do you want to bet that more stores are going to do this?