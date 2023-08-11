‘I’ve never done that once. I’ve never seen anybody do that.’ A Former 7-Eleven Employee Told Viewers How Dirty Their Soda Machines Are
by Matthew Gilligan
Are y’all ready to be grossed out?
Well, even if you’re not, you’re gonna be after you hear what a former 7-Eleven worker had to say about touch-screen soda machines.
The guy’s name is Juan and he posted a video on TikTok where he talked about what he learned about cleaning soda dispensers during his time at the convenience store chain.
Juan said that when he worked at 7-Eleven, they had a touch-screen soda machine and he said, “They taught me that we have to remove the nozzles every night, you know, take it off and clean them, so that way it doesn’t get nasty.”
He went on to say that early on in his tenure at 7-Eleven, his manager asked him why he was cleaning the soda machine nozzle every night.
When Juan told him, the manager replied, “I’ve never done that once. I’ve never seen anybody do that once.”
Juan said, “That is disgusting.”
You bet it is!
Check out his video and see what you think.
@toxxjr #stitch with @Brynn #ew #sodamachine #711 ♬ original sound – thejuan&only
Now let’s see what folks had to say about this.
One person said this should be required to be checked by health inspectors.
Another TikTokker said no one ever cleans the ice machines, either.
And this person had a really gross experience with one of these machines.
So stay away from the machines?
Got it.