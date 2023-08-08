‘MADDDDDD MEATS!’ A Woman Shared Her Meal Prep Hack With a Platter of Middle Eastern Food
by Matthew Gilligan
Are y’all ready for a meal hack?
If so, then you’re in the right place!
Because a woman named Mary took to TikTok to tell folks how to make one large meal order last an entire week.
It all comes down to meal prep.
Mary said, “Go to a Middle Eastern restaurant and order a mixed platter for, like, 8 people.”
Mary unpacked the food in the video and shows viewers that the bag contained rice, salad, pita bread, sauces, and meats on skewers.
In her caption, Mary wrote, “Why have i never done this before bro!!!! It came [with] hella sauce, rice, salad, pita (which im not gonna use sorry yall), and MADDDDDD MEATS (kufta, beef, chicken skewers, chicken pieces, and LAMB CHOPS). Oh the things i would do for a lamb chop.”
Let’s take a look at her video.
@getinmymouthmary Why have i never done this before bro!!!! It came qith hella sauce, rice, salad, pita (which im not gonna use sorry yall), and MADDDDDD MEATS (kufta, beef, chicken skewers, chicken pieces, and LAMB CHOPS). Oh the things i would do for a lamb chop.. #lambchop #mealprep #middleeastern #middleeasternfood #foodie #prep #foodprep #salad #rice #chicken #allthemeats ♬ original sound – Mary
And here’s what people had to say on TikTok.
One person said that meal prep is the new leftovers.
Another individual said they think this is a good idea.
And one TikTokker said they wouldn’t do this because it’s overloaded with sodium.
I LOVE these meal prep tips because I genuinely love to not think about what I’m going to eat.
Go get those kebabs, fam!