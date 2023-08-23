Man Is Accused Of Leading His Husband Astray After They Bail On A Family Vacation
by Trisha Leigh
Everyone who has ever been in a relationship knows that the road to being accepted (or not) into your partner’s family can be a rocky one.
I imagine the chances of it being rough go up when you’re a non-heterosexual couple, too.
OP and his husband were invited on a family vacation – his husband’s family – along with his in-laws and the rest of their children and spouses. Everyone paid their own portion of the rental house and there was to be a room for each couple.
For my FIL’s (58M) birthday this year, my MIL (57F) planned a weeklong trip with their four children (EDIT: my husband is the second-oldest) and their respective partners.
They rented out a nice house near the beach and the cost for the airbnb was split equally between the attending couples.
Upon arrival, OP and his partner found that their room was the only one that had two single beds instead of one larger bed. They thought to just fix it themselves by pushing the beds together but they were nailed to the wall.
My husband (31M) and I (29M) drove down there this week and when we arrived in our (EDIT: pre-assigned) room, we were surprised to find two single beds.
At first, we shrugged it off and figured we could simply push them against each other, but we quickly found out that the headboards of the beds were drilled to the wall.
(EDIT: The headboards were attached to both the wall and the bed frame. I assume it’s to prevent renters from moving the beds and possibly damaging the flooring etc.)
When he confronted his MIL, she made some dismissive and almost homophobic comments before brushing him off, none of which was new to OP.
I asked my MIL why she had chosen a house that didn’t have enough double beds to hold all of the couples that were invited and she told me to stop making a fuss because it wasn’t that big of a deal.
I then asked why she hadn’t mentioned it beforehand and she rolled her eyes at me, saying that I was overdramatic, a “walking stereotype” and that me not clinging to her son for a little while might be for the best.
Considering she has made some borderline homophobic comments in the past (she claims they’re jokes), I was quite uncomfortable and based on her remarks, I felt like she had given the room with the single beds to the only gay couple on purpose.
I said that if it wasn’t that big of a deal, surely she and her husband would be happy to switch rooms with us, but she once again told me that I should quit making a fuss and walked away from the conversation.
After speaking with his husband, the two of them decided to book a hotel and stay alone instead, a decision that split his family and has OP wondering if he acted too rashly.
Afterwards, my husband tried talking to his mother but he wasn’t anymore successful than I had been and at this point, I was reaching my breaking point, so I asked my husband if he’d like to spend our vacation at a hotel (as we had both taken the week off work anyway).
He agreed and we booked us a room at a hotel a few towns away.
My MIL has accused us of ruining her husband’s birthday and “dividing the family”, because two of my husband’s siblings support our decision.
My in-laws and the last sibling have been texting me, calling me an AH for turning my husband against his family and egoistically manipulating the vacation.
