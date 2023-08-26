‘Massive invasion of my trust and privacy.’ A Woman Said Her Manager Read The Private Messages On Her Laptop And Sent Them To Other Workers
by Matthew Gilligan
Some people just don’t understand the concept of boundaries…
And I personally think I’d have a hard time forgiving and forgetting if someone read my personal messages AND sent them to other people.
Who does that?!?!
Well, apparently, this woman’s manager at work did it and sent her private messages to her co-workers and she posted a TikTok video where she called her out.
The woman said she lent her manager her laptop after hers broke and that’s how this whole thing got started.
In the video, she said, “She read my messages with my boss and sent them to other staff.”
She said that she sent her manager a message and said that what she did was a “massive invasion of my trust and privacy.”
That seems to be putting it lightly…
Check out her video and see what you think.
The woman posted another video where she said that her manager apologized.
She said that the situation was taken care of and that she forgave her manager.
Here’s how folks responded.
One person said she should file a lawsuit.
Another person said she needs to go to a lawyer and then to HR.
And this TikTokker said their boss did the same thing with their Facebook messages.
Jeez! What happened to employers?!