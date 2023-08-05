One Walgreens Employee Confesses What He Does When Asked To Check For Something “In The Back”
by Trisha Leigh
If you’re asking a customer service employee to go above and beyond, I kind of feel like most of us already realize it’s like rolling the dice.
Walgreen’s employee Max (@hexgirlfan1) is keeping it real on TikTok, too.
“When a customer asks if we have a product in the back…”
He leaves the fake interaction and heads into the “back” where he quickly does the Nae Nae (a popular 2015 dance) before returning to the “customer” and shaking his head “no.”
Check out the video for a laugh!
@hexgirlfan1
A similar video, posted by a Walmart employee, seems to confirm there’s no reason to ask anyone to check in the back.
@.ray_mtz03
“If they’re polite then I’ll actually check if they’re rude to me I just go down for a couple minutes and stare at the wall.”
Others in the comments have all confirmed this is the case.
Because yes, they’re sure before they go and look.
Because they’re the ones who put things out from the back at the beginning of the day.
His dancing skills aren’t bad, I’m not going to lie.
The lesson? If it’s not on the shelf just assume it’s not there.
Ha!