‘Whoever’s mad because it was my natural instinct to take off my shoes…’ Woman Rescued Her Dog From A Pool, But People Roasted Her For Taking Her Shoes Off First
by Matthew Gilligan
Would you do anything to save your pet’s life?
Of course, you would!
Because our pets are family and we’ll go above and beyond to make sure they’re safe.
And that’s what a woman named Cadence did when she sprung into action after realizing one of her dogs jumped into a pool and sank like a stone.
Cadence was making a TikTok video when she noticed that her pooch jumped into the water.
So she kicked off her shoes and dove in to help out her furry friend.
The caption to her video reads,”Omfg saved my dog and my shoes.”
Take a look at her in action!
Omfg saved my dog and my shoes #fyp #icantstopshaking #shesokay
Cadence posted a follow-up video where she gave viewers an update about her dog and her belongings.
In the video, she said, “So whoever’s mad because it was my natural instinct to take off my shoes before I jumped in, you can stay mad because her head wasn’t even under the water for five seconds, and her head was popped up before I even jumped in. And second of all, her life was saved ultimately.”
Cadence added, “Why can’t that just be what it is and be a good thing? You still find something to be mad at. You can stay mad because we’re OK.”
Y'all take stuff way out of ￼proportion 🤦🏼♀️ #savedalife #iloveyoupuppy
Here’s how people reacted.
One person said she did a good job.
This viewer said it was smart that she got rid of her shoes before jumping in.
And this TikTok user thought it was funny that she checked her pockets for her phone before taking the plunge.
What a hero!