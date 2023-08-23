August 23, 2023 at 2:51 pm

‘Whoever’s mad because it was my natural instinct to take off my shoes…’ Woman Rescued Her Dog From A Pool, But People Roasted Her For Taking Her Shoes Off First

by Matthew Gilligan

TikTokSavingDog Whoevers mad because it was my natural instinct to take off my shoes... Woman Rescued Her Dog From A Pool, But People Roasted Her For Taking Her Shoes Off First

Would you do anything to save your pet’s life?

Of course, you would!

Because our pets are family and we’ll go above and beyond to make sure they’re safe.

And that’s what a woman named Cadence did when she sprung into action after realizing one of her dogs jumped into a pool and sank like a stone.

Screen Shot 2023 08 17 at 12.18.27 PM Whoevers mad because it was my natural instinct to take off my shoes... Woman Rescued Her Dog From A Pool, But People Roasted Her For Taking Her Shoes Off First

Photo Credit: TikTok

Cadence was making a TikTok video when she noticed that her pooch jumped into the water.

So she kicked off her shoes and dove in to help out her furry friend.

Screen Shot 2023 08 17 at 12.18.41 PM Whoevers mad because it was my natural instinct to take off my shoes... Woman Rescued Her Dog From A Pool, But People Roasted Her For Taking Her Shoes Off First

Photo Credit: TikTok

The caption to her video reads,”Omfg saved my dog and my shoes.”

Screen Shot 2023 08 17 at 12.18.53 PM Whoevers mad because it was my natural instinct to take off my shoes... Woman Rescued Her Dog From A Pool, But People Roasted Her For Taking Her Shoes Off First

Photo Credit: TikTok

Take a look at her in action!

@cadbea Omfg saved my dog and my shoes #fyp #icantstopshaking #shesokay ♬ Original Sound – Unknown

Cadence posted a follow-up video where she gave viewers an update about her dog and her belongings.

In the video, she said, “So whoever’s mad because it was my natural instinct to take off my shoes before I jumped in, you can stay mad because her head wasn’t even under the water for five seconds, and her head was popped up before I even jumped in. And second of all, her life was saved ultimately.”

Cadence added, “Why can’t that just be what it is and be a good thing? You still find something to be mad at. You can stay mad because we’re OK.”

@cadbea Y’all take stuff way out of ￼proportion 🤦🏼‍♀️ #savedalife #iloveyoupuppy ♬ original sound – Cadence

Here’s how people reacted.

One person said she did a good job.

Screen Shot 2023 08 17 at 12.19.15 PM Whoevers mad because it was my natural instinct to take off my shoes... Woman Rescued Her Dog From A Pool, But People Roasted Her For Taking Her Shoes Off First

Photo Credit: TikTok

This viewer said it was smart that she got rid of her shoes before jumping in.

Screen Shot 2023 08 17 at 12.19.31 PM Whoevers mad because it was my natural instinct to take off my shoes... Woman Rescued Her Dog From A Pool, But People Roasted Her For Taking Her Shoes Off First

Photo Credit: TikTok

And this TikTok user thought it was funny that she checked her pockets for her phone before taking the plunge.

Screen Shot 2023 08 17 at 12.19.43 PM Whoevers mad because it was my natural instinct to take off my shoes... Woman Rescued Her Dog From A Pool, But People Roasted Her For Taking Her Shoes Off First

Photo Credit: TikTok

What a hero!

