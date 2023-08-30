‘Someone did this at work and it destroyed a bunch of appliances.’ Cheap Tesla Owner Uses Stove Outlet To Charge Their Car
by Laura Lynott
Tesla’s cost a lot of dollar, right? Well, how is it possible one driver has been too “cheap” to charge their car with the official charger!
A poster has taken to TikTok to unveil the funniest and most ridiculous hack ever for a Tesla owner.
But it also might be more than a big dangerous, according to some!
And here’s why!
So, the poster says they were “too cheap to get the Tesla charger installed” and instead they’ve pulled their luxury car up to the backyard.
And from there, they’re connecting it to a stove outlet to just get 20 miles of juice an hour!!!!
Epic fail! And according to some posters this is not only ridiculous but also potentially risky!
Watch the full clip here:
@rickologist
Lmaoooo… i might just go drop the check, #tesla #fyp #trending #struggle #teslamodely #newcar
Here’s what folks had to say:
This guy’s saying hey, go all out…
These folks are trying to figure it out and they can’t…
And here we are!!! There’s the ‘Don’t do this at home’ warning!!!!
Yikes! Looks like this could be quite destructive!