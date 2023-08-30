August 30, 2023 at 10:14 am

‘Someone did this at work and it destroyed a bunch of appliances.’ Cheap Tesla Owner Uses Stove Outlet To Charge Their Car

by Laura Lynott

Tesla TikTok Outlet Power

Tesla’s cost a lot of dollar, right?  Well, how is it possible one driver has been too “cheap” to charge their car with the official charger!

A poster has taken to TikTok to unveil the funniest and most ridiculous hack ever for a Tesla owner.

But it also might be more than a big dangerous, according to some!

And here’s why!

Tesla

Photo Credit:TikTok

So, the poster says they were “too cheap to get the Tesla charger installed” and instead they’ve pulled their luxury car up to the backyard.

And from there, they’re connecting it to a stove outlet to just get 20 miles of juice an hour!!!!

Tesla 2

Photo Credit:TikTok

Epic fail!  And according to some posters this is not only ridiculous but also potentially risky!

Watch the full clip here:

@rickologist

Lmaoooo… i might just go drop the check, #tesla #fyp #trending #struggle #teslamodely #newcar

♬ Agape – Nicholas Britell

Here’s what folks had to say:

This guy’s saying hey, go all out…

Screenshot 2023 08 29 at 10.53.57 PM Someone did this at work and it destroyed a bunch of appliances. Cheap Tesla Owner Uses Stove Outlet To Charge Their Car

Photo Credit:TikTok

These folks are trying to figure it out and they can’t…

Screenshot 2023 08 29 at 10.54.04 PM Someone did this at work and it destroyed a bunch of appliances. Cheap Tesla Owner Uses Stove Outlet To Charge Their Car

Photo Credit:TikTok

And here we are!!! There’s the ‘Don’t do this at home’ warning!!!!

Screenshot 2023 08 29 at 10.54.10 PM Someone did this at work and it destroyed a bunch of appliances. Cheap Tesla Owner Uses Stove Outlet To Charge Their Car

Photo Credit:TikTok

Yikes! Looks like this could be quite destructive!

The Sifter