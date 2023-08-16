‘Correct conversion should have been $54, but was charged 600% more.’ An Uber Customer Was Accidentally Charged $29,000 For a Ride in Costa Rica
by Matthew Gilligan
That was quite an expensive ride, huh?!?!
And all I can say is that I don’t know that many people who have $29,000 in their checking accounts, but cheers to this woman for stacking that cash.
The woman’s name is Dominique and she posted a series of videos on TikTok where she talked about how a currency conversion screw-up really messed up her day.
She took an Uber ride in Costa Rica and what should have been a $54 dollar ride cost her almost $30,000.
The exact figure was actually $29,994.33.
That’s insane!
Her caption reads, “Take an Uber in Costa Rica they said. It will be fine they said.”
Her video showed a bunch of screenshots showing the grand total of her ill-fated Uber journey and he attempts to get in touch with someone at the company to get help.
The description of her video reads, “Yes, I contacted my financial institution @Altura Credit Union immediately. They said there is nothing they can do about it at the moment as I have to wait another 4 days for the amount to possibly convert to the correct amount.”
Take a look at her video.
@dominique.xo.xo Trying not to let this ruin the remainder of my trip, but…. Yes! @Uber charged me $29,994 for a single ride! Correct conversion should have been $54, but was charged 600% more. Contacted Uber: They replied w/ “Do not worry”, but did not provide any further assistance 😩 I cannot find a customer service number anywhere. They have ignored my messages & I have only received pre-generated messages. Yes, I contacted my financial institution @Altura Credit Union immediately. They said there is nothing they can do about it at the moment as I have to wait another 4 days for the amount to possibly convert to the correct amount. Cannot believe they allowed a payment of this amount to process. Failed security measures & negligence. So now I am on a trip out of the county with no way to access my funds 🙃 Pray for me 🙏🏽 Just trying to enjoy my vacation 🌴 ##emotionaldamage##horrorstory##uberscam##uber##fyp##viral##travelhorrorstory##wtf##traveltiktok ♬ Song Oh no oh no oh no no no – Hip Hop
Dominique posted another video where she revealed that the $29,994 amount was supposed to be in Costa Rica’s currency but a mix-up caused her to be charged in U.S. dollars.
She said, “I was going back and forth with the bank… they basically told me that it was my fault because I put a travel notice on my card.”
She added that Uber support wasn’t a lot of help and she said, “All that I was able to get from them is that it was my bank’s fault and that I needed to check with my bank on why they did not convert it or charge me in the correct currency.”
@dominique.xo.xo Replying to @user485530046132 ‼️‼️ Part 2 (posting part 3 rn) I always use my credit card for international charges. Unfortunately, I was rushing & didn’t realize my debit card was attached to my @Uber ♬ Aesthetic – Tollan Kim
In her third video about her experience, she said, “After about 4 days of having no funds, I wasn’t able to withdraw any money. All of a sudden, the charge was fixed, the charge was reversed, I ended up getting all of my money back.”
@dominique.xo.xo Replying to @Chanel ‼️‼️ Part 3 Still haven’t heard from @Uber …. While this was being “resolved” my account was on hold & I had no access to $$ while traveling internationally. @Altura Credit Union refused to send me anything that outlined the policy, but replied w/ an email after I outlined the negligence & failed security measures they had taken place. 🤬 Still trying to get answers… 😩😩 Side note: If you haven’t visited Guatemala, make sure you do. It’s beautiful here! ✈️🌴 #emotionaldamage #horrorstory #uberscam #uber #fyp #travelhorrorstory #traveltiktok ♬ Aesthetic – Tollan Kim
