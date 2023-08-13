‘This is like, chock full of food.’ She Used The “Too Good To Go” App And Paid $9 For A Ton Of Food, And Now People Want To Know More
by Matthew Gilligan
Have you ever picked up food from Eataly before?
If you haven’t, a video that a woman named Audrey posted might convince you to give them a shot because she really hit the jackpot when she got two bags of leftover food from the company.
Audrey used the app Too Good To Go to get two surprise bags from Eataly. The app cuts down on food waste by pairing up businesses with unsold food with customers and the surprise bags are pretty cheap.
Audrey said she was lucky to get the bag from Eataly because the popular Italian spot’s surprise bags sell out fast.
Audrey said she monitored the Too Good To Go app to see when the Eataly bags would be available for purchase and she was able to snag two of them.
Audrey noticed the bags were packed full of food and she said, “This is like, chock full of food.”
Jackpot!
Take a look at her video.
@aud.pov I paid $8.70 for this surprise bag on Too Good To Go – was it worth it? #toogoodtogo #toogoodtogoapp #surprisebag #nyc #nycfood #newyork #eataly #eatalynyc #wasitworthit #worthit ♬ New Jeans – NewJeans
In her follow-up video, Audrey told viewers what was in her bags and it looks like she really scored.
@aud.pov Replying to @AllenJ PART 2 – I paid $13.05 for this large mixed grocery bag from Eataly on Too Good To Go…do I even need to ask if it was worth it? #toogoodtogo #toogoodtogoapp #surprisebag #nyc #nycfood #eataly #eatalynyc #newyork #worthit #groceryhaul ♬ Super Shy – NewJeans
Now check out how folks reacted on TikTok.
One person said this is one hell of a deal.
Another TikTokker said they wouldn’t have been able to stop themself from trying all the food.
And this viewer said Eatly is good stuff!
Sounds like it’s a win-win all around!
Categories: STORIES
Tags: · apps, eataly, food, food waste, Good Deeds, hunger, tiktok, too good to go, top, video, viral