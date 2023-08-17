‘This is my new pickup move.’ A Woman Accidentally Ordered Food to the Fire Station Across the Street And It’s Hilariously Embarrassing
by Matthew Gilligan
Hey, if you’re gonna order food to be delivered to the wrong place and you’re a young woman, a fire station with a bunch of young, hot guys is probably the best mistake you can make, right?
And a woman’s viral TikTok video showed how she and her roommates accidentally ordered food to be delivered to the fellas working hard at the firehouse across the street.
The ladies walked over to the station and one asked the guys, “Did food get delivered here by any chance?”
One of the firefighters replied, “Oh s**t, was that yours?” and went to grab the food.
Another fella asked what kind of food it was.
When they told the firefighters it was an artichoke, one of them laughed and said, “An artichoke? GTFO of here. What are you going to do with that?”
Take a look at the video.
@ktarlas6That was fun♬ original sound – Ktarlas
In a follow-up video, the ladies brought the guys cookies and it looked like they were all hitting it off!
@ktarlas6 Replying to @Alex ♬ nintendo wii (mii channel) song – julie on the internet
Here’s what people had to say about this.
One individual got a big kick out of this.
Another viewer really loves NYC firefighters.
And this person said this is a good pickup move.
So was this an actual mistake?
Hmmm…
Categories: FUNNY
Tags: · fail, fails, firefighters, food, food delivery, FUNNY, tiktok, video, viral