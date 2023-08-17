August 16, 2023 at 9:17 pm

‘This is my new pickup move.’ A Woman Accidentally Ordered Food to the Fire Station Across the Street And It’s Hilariously Embarrassing

by Matthew Gilligan

TikTokFirehouseFood This is my new pickup move. A Woman Accidentally Ordered Food to the Fire Station Across the Street And Its Hilariously Embarrassing

Hey, if you’re gonna order food to be delivered to the wrong place and you’re a young woman, a fire station with a bunch of young, hot guys is probably the best mistake you can make, right?

And a woman’s viral TikTok video showed how she and her roommates accidentally ordered food to be delivered to the fellas working hard at the firehouse across the street.

Screen Shot 2023 08 10 at 8.35.34 AM This is my new pickup move. A Woman Accidentally Ordered Food to the Fire Station Across the Street And Its Hilariously Embarrassing

Photo Credit: TikTok

The ladies walked over to the station and one asked the guys, “Did food get delivered here by any chance?”

One of the firefighters replied, “Oh s**t, was that yours?” and went to grab the food.

Another fella asked what kind of food it was.

Screen Shot 2023 08 10 at 8.35.42 AM This is my new pickup move. A Woman Accidentally Ordered Food to the Fire Station Across the Street And Its Hilariously Embarrassing

Photo Credit: TikTok

When they told the firefighters it was an artichoke, one of them laughed and said, “An artichoke? GTFO of here. What are you going to do with that?”

Screen Shot 2023 08 10 at 8.35.54 AM This is my new pickup move. A Woman Accidentally Ordered Food to the Fire Station Across the Street And Its Hilariously Embarrassing

Photo Credit: TikTok

Take a look at the video.

@ktarlas6That was fun♬ original sound – Ktarlas

In a follow-up video, the ladies brought the guys cookies and it looked like they were all hitting it off!

@ktarlas6 Replying to @Alex ♬ nintendo wii (mii channel) song – julie on the internet

Here’s what people had to say about this.

One individual got a big kick out of this.

Screen Shot 2023 08 10 at 8.36.07 AM This is my new pickup move. A Woman Accidentally Ordered Food to the Fire Station Across the Street And Its Hilariously Embarrassing

Photo Credit: TikTok

Another viewer really loves NYC firefighters.

Screen Shot 2023 08 10 at 8.36.17 AM This is my new pickup move. A Woman Accidentally Ordered Food to the Fire Station Across the Street And Its Hilariously Embarrassing

Photo Credit: TikTok

And this person said this is a good pickup move.

Screen Shot 2023 08 10 at 8.36.46 AM This is my new pickup move. A Woman Accidentally Ordered Food to the Fire Station Across the Street And Its Hilariously Embarrassing

Photo Credit: TikTok

So was this an actual mistake?

Hmmm…

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: FUNNY
Tags: · , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2023 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter