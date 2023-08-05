TJ Maxx Customer Puts A Manager On Blast For Pushing A Credit Card On A “Struggling Single Mother”
by Matthew Gilligan
I don’t know how you feel, but I really can’t stand it when employees at stores try to give me the hard sell to get a credit card with them.
And some folks can be more pushy than others…
A young woman shared a video where she put a TJ Maxx manager on blast for being too pushy with an employee to try to get customers to sign up for store credit cards.
The text overlay in the video reads, “T.j. Maxx managers after forcing high schoolers to sell credit cards to struggling single mothers or threatening that they’d get fired.”
The caption to her video reads, “Enjoy your extra PTO days from your employees selling cards, manager suzanne.”
Pretty annoying, don’t you think?
Check out the video she posted to TikTok.
@maddygamEnjoy your extra PTO days from your employees selling cards, manager suzanne 😍😍😍😍♬ original sound – C I L L A A U D I O Z 🍭🍬.
And here’s what TikTokkers had to say about this.
One person said this happens all the time now.
Another viewer who worked at Ulta shared her own experience.
And this individual shared her humiliating experience working at JCPenney.
Listen, with so many people in debt these days, continuing to push credit cards on people who can’t really afford them is so wrong.
Why isn’t this kind of thing illegal?!