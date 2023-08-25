‘We gotta stop normalizing these prices.’ A Woman Tried To Buy A Nissan But The Dealership Wouldn’t Share The Costs
by Matthew Gilligan
Just when you think that a car buying experience is gonna go well…you know what happens.
And a woman named Cerina shared a TikTok video where she talked about how she thinks a Nissan dealership she went to is scamming people.
Cerina said that finding a car has been “literal Hell” and that she went to a Nissan dealership because they are supposed to be the cheapest cars on the market.
She found a 2023 Nissan Sentra that she liked that she said was the base model and the only upgrade to the car was the interior.
She said the car cost $25,000, which she thought was “pushing it”, but then the salesman told her the car actually cost $29,000.
When Cerina asked to see the cost breakdown, the salesman told her that they don’t provide them.
He finally agreed to produce a cost breakdown sheet after she said she wasn’t interested in the car if she couldn’t see it.
Cerina said there were charges on the sheet that weren’t included in the car like tinted windows for $300.
@cerinapocino I wanna cry #carmarket #car #buyingacar #storytime #nissan #cardealership #fyp #grwm #skincare ♬ original sound – cerina
Cerina posted another video where she said that even with a big down payment, she’d still be paying $350 per month for the Sentra so she left the dealership without buying the car.
She said, “Anyone who has any advice for me, please send it my way.”
@cerinapocinoI wanna di3♬ original sound – cerina
