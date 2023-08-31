‘When customers think we taking long but we really just fighting for our lives.’ A Foot Locker Employee Showed People The Chaos That Goes On In The Back of the Store
by Matthew Gilligan
I’ve always wondered what goes on in the back of shoe stores…
Is it total madness? Controlled chaos?
Maybe a combination of both?
Well, I’m not sure this is how EVERY shoe store is run, but by the looks of this viral video, it seems to be pretty hectic and unorganized.
The video shows what goes on behind the scenes at a Foot Locker store when customers ask to try on shoes from the back room.
And it looks pretty wild back there. Shoe boxes stacked high, narrow paths for employees to squeeze through, and all kinds of boxes on the floor.
The text overlay of the video reads, “When customers think we taking long but we really just fighting for our lives.”
You can tell these employees have a lot to deal with in that back room, no doubt about it.
The caption of the video reads, “Its just a struggle rn fr.”
A struggle, indeed…
Check out what’s going on in this place.
@naddyuh its just a struggle rn fr 😔😔😔 #saveus #footlocker #xzybca ♬ SkeeYee (Cyberspeed – DjEss Mix) – Sexyy Red
