‘Why would you show me this!’ Texas Roadhouse Has A Secret Menu And This Employee Shares How To Order A Pulled Pork Cactus Blossom

Texas Roadhouse Has A Secret Menu And This Employee Shares How To Order A Pulled Pork Cactus Blossom
The Roadhouse strikes again, baby!
I’m talking about Texas Roadhouse, and this time we’re getting the (virtual) hookup from an employee named Hanny who told viewers how to make their cactus blossom a little more interesting.
Hanny said that the trick is to order the cactus blossom with pulled pork.
Bam!
Hanny told viewers that a lot of customers don’t know that they can get creative with their orders when they go to Texas Roadhouse.
She said, “Today I’m gonna show you guys a secret little treat. Something a lot of people may not know is you can add a smother or a bunch of stuff to anything. So you can add a side of shrimp or ribs to anything which that’s pretty much public knowledge, but you can also add other stuff like pulled pork, a veggie kebab, grilled chicken breast, catfish, and salmon.”
And she concluded by saying, “With that being said you can order a Cactus Blossom with pulled pork on top of it.”
Good to know!
Check out her video.
@pimpvanillaslim Pulled Pork Cactus Blossom #texasroadhousehack #texasroadhouse #cactusblossom #roadhouse #foodhacks #roadies #greenscreen ♬ Barbie World (with Aqua) [From Barbie The Album] [Extended] – Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice & Aqua
Here’s what folks had to say about this.
Ain’t nothing wrong with this! Yum!
