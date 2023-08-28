August 28, 2023 at 7:52 am

‘Why would you show me this!’ Texas Roadhouse Has A Secret Menu And This Employee Shares How To Order A Pulled Pork Cactus Blossom

by Matthew Gilligan

TIkTokRoadhouseBLossom Why would you show me this! Texas Roadhouse Has A Secret Menu And This Employee Shares How To Order A Pulled Pork Cactus Blossom

The Roadhouse strikes again, baby!

I’m talking about Texas Roadhouse, and this time we’re getting the (virtual) hookup from an employee named Hanny who told viewers how to make their cactus blossom a little more interesting.

Hanny said that the trick is to order the cactus blossom with pulled pork.

Bam!

Screen Shot 2023 08 19 at 2.11.01 PM Why would you show me this! Texas Roadhouse Has A Secret Menu And This Employee Shares How To Order A Pulled Pork Cactus Blossom

Photo Credit: TikTok

Hanny told viewers that a lot of customers don’t know that they can get creative with their orders when they go to Texas Roadhouse.

She said, “Today I’m gonna show you guys a secret little treat. Something a lot of people may not know is you can add a smother or a bunch of stuff to anything. So you can add a side of shrimp or ribs to anything which that’s pretty much public knowledge, but you can also add other stuff like pulled pork, a veggie kebab, grilled chicken breast, catfish, and salmon.”

Screen Shot 2023 08 19 at 2.11.13 PM Why would you show me this! Texas Roadhouse Has A Secret Menu And This Employee Shares How To Order A Pulled Pork Cactus Blossom

Photo Credit: TikTok

And she concluded by saying, “With that being said you can order a Cactus Blossom with pulled pork on top of it.”

Good to know!

Screen Shot 2023 08 19 at 2.11.26 PM Why would you show me this! Texas Roadhouse Has A Secret Menu And This Employee Shares How To Order A Pulled Pork Cactus Blossom

Photo Credit: TikTok

Check out her video.

@pimpvanillaslim Pulled Pork Cactus Blossom #texasroadhousehack #texasroadhouse #cactusblossom #roadhouse #foodhacks #roadies #greenscreen ♬ Barbie World (with Aqua) [From Barbie The Album] [Extended] – Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice & Aqua

Here’s what folks had to say about this.

One person was impressed.

Screen Shot 2023 08 19 at 2.11.42 PM Why would you show me this! Texas Roadhouse Has A Secret Menu And This Employee Shares How To Order A Pulled Pork Cactus Blossom

Photo Credit: TikTok

Another viewer knows about this and recommends one extra ingredient.

Screen Shot 2023 08 19 at 2.12.10 PM Why would you show me this! Texas Roadhouse Has A Secret Menu And This Employee Shares How To Order A Pulled Pork Cactus Blossom

Photo Credit: TikTok

And this TikTokker said they’ll be heading to Texas Roadhouse ASAP.

Screen Shot 2023 08 19 at 2.12.27 PM Why would you show me this! Texas Roadhouse Has A Secret Menu And This Employee Shares How To Order A Pulled Pork Cactus Blossom

Photo Credit: TikTok

Ain’t nothing wrong with this! Yum!

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2023 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter