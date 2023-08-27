August 27, 2023 at 10:48 am

“You should not have to use your hands to open the lid.” A Man Shared What He Thinks Is The Correct Way To Use A Can Opener

by Matthew Gilligan

I had no idea that there were different ways to use a can opener.

But I guess you learn something new every day, right?

What have I been doing with my life…?

Anyway, on to the story: a TikTokker named Jordan the Stallion shared a video where he talked about what he believes is the proper way to use a can opener…because it seems like a lot of us have been doing it all wrong the whole time.

Jordan gave viewers a brief history of the can opener and then he went on to talk about the correct way to use the contraption.

He said this method actually gets the can opener to open the lid for you.

Bam!

Jordan said, “You should not have to use your hands to open the lid.”

And it seems like a pretty solid method!

Let’s take a look at the video.

Here’s how people responded.

One person said they’ve ruined can openers using this method.

Another individual seemed blown away by this…

And one TikTokker said this changed their life for the better.

Try it out!

