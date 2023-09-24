A Cheesecake Factory Was Wrong With Their Tipping Math So This Customer Sued

If you’re going to advise customers on appropriate tipping amounts for their checks, it’s essential to ensure your calculations are accurate, right?

Well, if you’re smart with your money you know that’s not always going to be the case. So it’s wise to remain vigilant and double-check the math before blindly accepting suggested tips on restaurant bills as correct.

Marcel Goldman dined at a Cheesecake Factory restaurant and took legal action against them when he uncovered errors.



is the man who discovered the error and he decided to sue the restaurant because the suggested tips on his $38.50 bill were between $11.50 and $16.94 for 15-20%.

Goldman noticed the numbers were clearly off, but why did this happen?

Apparently, instead of calculating the tip for Goldman’s portion of a larger bill, the restaurant calculated it based on the total bill of his table.

Whoops!

Goldman’s attorney Julian Hammond said, “Consumers should be aware. Why are we left to our own devices to do arithmetic acrobatics when the suggested gratuity represented is not true? The mathematic calculation is misleading. It must end; it needs to change.”

Here’s a video about another person who discovered the same thing at a Cheesecake Factory in Valencia, California.

I probably wouldn’t sue for something like this, but I wish these folks all the best!