‘A parent’s worst nightmare.’ A Woman Said A Bus Driver Dropped Her Young Son Off At The Wrong Stop
by Matthew Gilligan
It’s every parent’s worst nightmare: their kids get dropped off at the wrong location and they have no idea where their little ones are.
A mom named Kelly went through quite an ordeal after her son and another child were dropped off at the wrong bus stop after school and she shared her story on TikTok.
Kelly said this was the first time her 5-year-old son rode the school bus and you can see him in a stranger’s doorbell camera asking for help and crying.
Kelly said her son and her daughter’s boyfriend were both dropped off at the wrong location by the driver.
Kelly said, “[The] school bus driver did not check the tags on their backpack versus the stop they got off on and did not even notice that they got off.”
She said that she searched all over the neighborhood with her boyfriend and other neighbors got involved in looking for the youngsters.
@kellymulholland95
In the second video about the incident, Kelly said that she called the kids’ school and they were no help because the busing department is a separate entity.
After a frantic search in 100-degree Oklahoma heat, the young kids were eventually found in the house of a woman who watched them and kept them safe until someone came to grab them.
Kelly said, “Policies were not followed. Not only did he not check to make sure what stop they were supposed to get off at, [but] he’s also not supposed to let them off of the bus without a parent present.”
@kellymulholland95
Kelly posted another follow-up and addressed a question from a viewer about whether the bus driver was fired after this incident.
@kellymulholland95
Replying to @thenewman84
Here’s how people responded.
One viewer had a similar experience.
Another TikTokker said this is one of her biggest fears.
And this individual said this happened to them when they were young.
How are all these kids getting dropped off at the wrong homes? Craziness.