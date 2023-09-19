A Woman Found Out That She Owes $13,000 In Parking Tickets. ‘If you have a parking ticket, pay it. Don’t let it linger.’
I don’t understand how anyone could let their parking tickets get this out of hand, but that’s just my humble opinion…
A woman named Sophie Rose Kelly posted a video on TikTok and told viewers how a recent trip to the DMV in Los Angeles ended with her paying an astounding $13,000.
Yowza!
Kelly explained that she went to the DMV to re-register her car and the DMV worker told her that she owed $13,000 on parking tickets and that the total actually came out to closer to $14,000 after fees.
She said, “When you drive on a smooth road, no potholes, think of me, because that’s where my money went. They should name a freeway after me.”
Kelly continued, “But if this is a lesson to anyone, maybe this will show up on your algorithm. If you have a parking ticket, pay it. Don’t let it linger, because you will get ******.”
Indeed…
Let’s take a look at her video.
