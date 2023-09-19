September 19, 2023 at 12:37 pm

A Woman Found Out That She Owes $13,000 In Parking Tickets. ‘If you have a parking ticket, pay it. Don’t let it linger.’

by Matthew Gilligan

I don’t understand how anyone could let their parking tickets get this out of hand, but that’s just my humble opinion…

A woman named Sophie Rose Kelly posted a video on TikTok and told viewers how a recent trip to the DMV in Los Angeles ended with her paying an astounding $13,000.

Yowza!

Kelly explained that she went to the DMV to re-register her car and the DMV worker told her that she owed $13,000 on parking tickets and that the total actually came out to closer to $14,000 after fees.

She said, “When you drive on a smooth road, no potholes, think of me, because that’s where my money went. They should name a freeway after me.”

Kelly continued, “But if this is a lesson to anyone, maybe this will show up on your algorithm. If you have a parking ticket, pay it. Don’t let it linger, because you will get ******.”

Indeed…

Let’s take a look at her video.

@sophiarosekellly

pay ur parking tickets <3

♬ original sound – sophia

And here’s what people had to say about it.

One viewer thinks this sums up LA.

Another person has also been ignoring their tickets.

And this TikTok user said they’d leave the state and start over somewhere else.

Yeah, I’d just move. Fixed!

