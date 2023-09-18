‘As soon as it turns 11…’ A Bowling Alley Employee Shared Her Trick To Get Customers To Leave
by Matthew Gilligan
I had a friend who worked at ESPN Zone in downtown Chicago and he was in charge of all the audio and video throughout the huge space.
And he and his fellow employees were all in agreement about how to get people out the door when they were ready to close up the place for the night.
They’d play certain kinds of music depending on what the crowd was like because they knew certain tunes would drive people out the door in a hurry.
Genius!
It seems like a young woman named Leni has the magic formula for closing down the bowling alley where she works, too.
She posted a TikTok video and talked to viewers about how she gets rid of customers who want to buy things right before closing time.
It’s pretty simple, actually!
In the text overlay on her video, she wrote, “sorry the computers turn off exactly at 11 pm i can’t sell you anything it’s 11:01.”
The caption to the video reads, “As soon as it turns 11 I will not even look at you.”
There you have it!
Check out her video and see what you think.
@thisiselenitrying
as soon as it turns 11 i will not even look at you #work #oliviarodrigo #badidearight #fyp #foryoupage
Now take a look at what folks had to say.
This viewer said they do this all the time at their job.
Another individual doesn’t want this secret getting out.
And one TikTokker bummed everyone out…
Please fam… just let these workers go home.