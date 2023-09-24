‘BBQ season beware!’ A Woman Shows Disposable Aluminum Pans Used For Barbecuing Are Covered With Bacteria
by Matthew Gilligan
Bad news, BBQ’ers!
You know those aluminum pans that you and I both use when we have folks over to cook out and eat all kinds of goodies?
It turns out they’re pretty filthy!
A TikTokker posted a video that showed them conducting an experiment to find out just how dirty those aluminum pans are at the grocery store.
The person swabbed a pan on the shelf at the grocery store after a viewer requested they get to the bottom of this.
They then ran it through a test…and the results were pretty alarming.
The petri dish clearly contains a lot of bacteria and the on-screen caption reads, “BBQ season beware!”
Yuck!
Take a look at the video and see what you think.
Here’s what people had to say.
This person was surprised that folks don’t wash these after they buy them.
Another TikTokker said their family is still with us so they can’t be all bad…
And this individual said they don’t eat at potlucks or other peoples’ houses.
I bet they’re a lot of fun at parties!
Just clean those pans, fam!