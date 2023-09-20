A Baby Takes Their First Steps At Daycare. Do You Tell The Parents? TikTok Advice Sparks A Debate.
by Laura Lynott
A former daycare worker has revealed you should NEVER tell a mom when their baby walked for the first time!
She posted a stitch from a funny video from another TikToker that demonstrated a similar sentiment.
That woman was dancing and showcasing the issue at hand: you work at a daycare and you see a baby’s first steps.
So what do you do?
One thing you DO NOT do is tell the parents.
Because… duh.
She shared with her followers that as babies are in daycare from early in the morning into the evening, they are literally with daycare staff all day long.
That means the chances of the staff seeing your child walk before you is HIGH!
She said kids are there: “All the time, they go home to sleep! Then they wake up and they’re at daycare again.”
She shared that everything babies experience, they experience “first at daycare.”
And being round their little friends, meant they were going to “progress faster,” she added.
“I told this mom that her baby took a couple of steps and she was mad,” she said.
She recounted how the mom then went to complain about her and told her boss how the staff needed to be “trained better.”
“No, they’re gonna walk. Maybe telling her was wrong but…” the young woman added.
She told her followers that while it “sucks” parents missed out on those special moments while working, it’s just how it is!
Watch the full video here:
@ohnonoemi
#stitch with @Annalee just be nice 🥲
Here’s what folks had to say:
Some posters clearly know this rule!
Another poster reminded people that parents could actually get angry if you don’t say something.
!
But some agreed that making sure the parents don’t know is key.
I’m in “Team Don’t Say Anything” because let those parents have those firsts.
For real.