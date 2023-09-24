‘Everyone has lost their minds with these weddings.’ A Woman Sounded Off About People Who Have Weddings On Holiday Weekends
by Matthew Gilligan
You can’t please everyone, huh?
That’s a big truth we all learn in life at some point or another, and a woman named Ellen seemed very displeased about a particular topic.
So displeased, in fact, that she posted a TikTok video to talk to the world about it. And that topic is weddings that take place on holiday weekends.
Ellen said, “I do not wanna spend my three-day weekend going to your wedding. I know you think your wedding is like, the biggest thing that ever happened to all of us. It’s not.”
The caption of the video reads, “Everyone has lost their gd minds with these weddings 🙄 I said what I said.”
Ellen’s video went viral so she posted a follow-up and said she was specifically referring to Memorial Day and Labor Day in her first video.
She also went on to talk about the wedding industry in general.
And here’s how people reacted.
Yeah, please don’t do this to your friends.