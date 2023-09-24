September 24, 2023 at 3:22 pm

‘Everyone has lost their minds with these weddings.’ A Woman Sounded Off About People Who Have Weddings On Holiday Weekends

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@ellen_marlow

You can’t please everyone, huh?

That’s a big truth we all learn in life at some point or another, and a woman named Ellen seemed very displeased about a particular topic.

So displeased, in fact, that she posted a TikTok video to talk to the world about it. And that topic is weddings that take place on holiday weekends.

Source: TikTok/@ellen_marlow

Ellen said, “I do not wanna spend my three-day weekend going to your wedding. I know you think your wedding is like, the biggest thing that ever happened to all of us. It’s not.”

Source: TikTok/@ellen_marlow

The caption of the video reads, “Everyone has lost their gd minds with these weddings 🙄 I said what I said.”

Source: TikTok/@ellen_marlow

Let’s take a look at her video.

@ellen_marlow

Everyone has lost their gd minds with these weddings 🙄 I said what I said. #labordayweekend #holidayweekend #weddings #foryou #fyp

♬ Paint The Town Red – Doja Cat

Ellen’s video went viral so she posted a follow-up and said she was specifically referring to Memorial Day and Labor Day in her first video.

She also went on to talk about the wedding industry in general.

Take a look.

@ellen_marlow

Replying to @Avery to each their own! #holidayweekend #labordayweekend #ldw #foryou #fyp #weddings #fypシ

♬ Beat Automotivo Tan Tan Tan Viral – WZ Beat

And here’s how people reacted.

One person was on board with this idea.

Source: TikTok/@ellen_marlow

Another viewer thinks holiday weddings are a good idea.

Source: TikTok/@ellen_marlow

And this TikTokker said this is THE WORST.

Source: TikTok/@ellen_marlow

Yeah, please don’t do this to your friends.

