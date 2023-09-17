‘Everyone’s on Google looking up things to do.’ Woman Rants About How You Can’t “Wing It” When Going To A Big City Vacation
by Laura Lynott
Most of us have been on vacation, right? Even with the economy being so bad, you can get away for a few days, yeah?
But because the situation is so bad right now, and money is so tight… we want to make the most of our time away.
Meet @yellerweller. She’s not taking any nonsense because she won’t travel to any big city with anyone who wants to “wing it”.
She said it’s fine to just go with the flow in the countryside but not in a city and that “unless you’re super hot or know the good local places,” forget about it!
“You cannot wing it in a big crowded city,” she said.
The woman recalled going on a city trip recently and her friend wanted to go to a rooftop bar.
She advised they book it. But her friend didn’t want to – this ultimately led to no night at a rooftop bar!
The venue was booked back to back.
Turns out winging it might be a VERY bad idea!
