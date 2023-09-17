September 17, 2023 at 4:23 am

‘Everyone’s on Google looking up things to do.’ Woman Rants About How You Can’t “Wing It” When Going To A Big City Vacation

by Laura Lynott

Source: TikTok/@yellerweller

Most of us have been on vacation, right? Even with the economy being so bad, you can get away for a few days, yeah?

But because the situation is so bad right now, and money is so tight… we want to make the most of our time away.

Meet @yellerweller. She’s not taking any nonsense because she won’t travel to any big city with anyone who wants to “wing it”.

Source: TikTok/@yellerweller

She said it’s fine to just go with the flow in the countryside but not in a city and that “unless you’re super hot or know the good local places,” forget about it!

Source: TikTok/@yellerweller

“You cannot wing it in a big crowded city,” she said.

The woman recalled going on a city trip recently and her friend wanted to go to a rooftop bar.

Source: TikTok/@yellerweller

She advised they book it.  But her friend didn’t want to – this ultimately led to no night at a rooftop bar!

The venue was booked back to back.

Turns out winging it might be a VERY bad idea!

View the clip here:

@yellerweller

City trips are too expensive to sit around lost and confused #planaheadoftime #planningtrips #planahead #iloveplanning #traveltiktok #traveltips #makereservations

♬ original sound – Danielle

Here’s what folks had to say:

This planner won’t even bother with travel companions!

Source: TikTok/@yellerweller

Some folks are strict planners even when winging it!

Source: TikTok/@yellerweller

Winging it is a major stressor for some!

Source: TikTok/@yellerweller

Just please don’t wing it. It’s not fair to anybody.

The more you know…

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , ,

Copyright © 2023 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter