‘He got very upset and screamed at me.’ He Didn’t Tell His Roommate That He Owned The House He Was Renting A Room In. Was He Wrong?
by Trisha Leigh
Landlords get a lot of flack, and even more so recently – most of the time, rightfully so. Sometimes, though, it really is the tenants who are out of line.
OP was saving for a down payment on a house when his grandfather passed away, leaving all of his things – including a home – to his son (OP’s father). OP’s father agreed to sell the house to OP for cheaper than the market value as long as he and his wife could move into the basement apartment when they were ready.
Brief backstory: About a year ago my last remaining grandparent passed away and my father inherited all assets, including a house. I had been saving for a nice down payment (at least 50%) so I could have a lower mortgage payment each month, thus allowing me to save money for travel.
When my father inherited this house, which he had no interest in moving into yet, he offered to sell it to me for slightly below market rate, with the caveat that he and my stepmother could eventually move into the basement apartment.
I agreed, because they’re both incredible people who are not at all invasive and would give me my privacy if they lived there. So I paid a 60% down payment, financed the rest, and moved in.
After a while, OP thought he might as well rent the basement apartment out now to earn some extra money and mitigate some of his mortgage. A friend of his had a brother in need who couldn’t afford much, so OP gave him a good deal.
Present day: About six months ago I started considering renting out the finished basement apartment. It has two bedrooms, one bathroom, a living room, and a small kitchenette (sink, fridge, microwave, but no oven).
A friend of mine said his brother was moving to my city and needed a place. He’s a brand new teacher and doesn’t make great money, so he needed a place that wasn’t expensive.
I offered to let him rent my basement for way less than market rate ($650) which would include utilities. He readily accepted and signed a year long lease.
Everything was fine until the renter found out OP actually owned the house, at which point he flipped out about how much he was being charged. He thought OP should have told him, and was uncomfortable with the idea that he was basically paying the whole mortgage.
Well a few days ago he asked if he could start paying the landlord directly instead of giving me rent money each month. I was under the impression my friend had told him I own the house, so I was confused and I told him we don’t have a landlord and that I’m the owner.
He got very upset and screamed at me for “lying for over six months” and “taking advantage of him” by making him pay so much in rent.
For the record, an apartment similar to the one in my house would be well over twice what he’s paying me, closer to three times for something as nice.
He asked how much of my mortgage he’s covering and I said “Why does that matter? You’re getting a nice, quiet place to live, access to a full kitchen and laundry room, and you’re paying an amount that you can afford. My personal finances aren’t really a factor here.”
OP told him…sorry? He wasn’t hiding anything; the fact that he owned the house was in the lease agreement in the first place.
He stormed out of the room and slammed the basement door. He’s still not speaking to me.
He didn’t bother to read the lease before signing. The lease clearly states I’m the homeowner. I didn’t trick him or keep info from him. He simply didn’t read what he was signing.
Others think he should be charging less, though, and so he’s basically been gaslit into asking Reddit.
I asked a few other friends and some family members, and most said I’m wrong for having him cover my mortgage payments. Only a few say I’m in the right.
So AITA for having my roommate cover $650 of my $775/month mortgage?
I just know they’re going to set him straight!
This one is cut and dry, in my perspective.
Hopefully nothing weird happens to this guy.