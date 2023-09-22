‘I had the most aggressive form of diarrhea last night.’ A Nurse Had A Terrible Realization After She Ate A Free Lunch At Work
by Matthew Gilligan
A word to the wise: always ask around at work when it comes to food and leftovers in the break room.
Because if you don’t, you might find yourself in a world of trouble…
A woman named Jen who works as a nurse posted a video on TikTok and told viewers about her experience with some leftover food in the breakroom at her job.
Jen said, “I’m about to tell you something so embarrassing that I lied directly to my friends at work today because I could not bear to admit what I had done. So, if you’re watching this and you work with me: surprise. I lied. So yesterday, I was working, and somebody says to me, ‘hey there’s food in the break room. Leftovers from a party, go get some food.'”
Jen added, “Free food? Don’t have to tell me twice. So I get in there, there’s some leftover Chick-fil-A sandwiches — warm that up — and there’s some leftover baked beans in a crock pot — warm that up — go on with my day. Delicious. All of it. Delicious.”
She said she went on about her day and the next day at work, her co-worker Mary asked her if she ever got her crock pot.
Jen replied, “What crock pot?. She said, ‘do you remember when we had barbecue last month and you brought the baked beans? ‘No…what baked beans? What crock pot?'”
Mary then told her that the crock pot was full of baked beans and that she found it on top of the fridge in the break room.
Mary asked Jen if she ate them and Jen lied and told her “No!”
Jen said, “I ate my own baked beans that I had brought to a barbecue like a month ago. I had the most aggressive form of diarrhea last night, I did not know what was wrong with me. Now I do. And telling the story, I’m realizing I still forgot the crock pot.”
Oh, boy…
Here’s the video.
And here’s what people had to say.
