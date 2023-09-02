‘I promise i washed my hands after touching it.’ A Customer Found Someone’s Old Shoes In A Box While Shopping At T.J. Maxx
by Matthew Gilligan
You never know what you’re gonna find when you go shopping…
And that’s not limited to Goodwill stores where folks are shopping for used items!
A woman named Ana posted a video to TikTok where she showed what happened when she went shopping for shoes at a T.J. Maxx store.
And it wasn’t pretty…
The video shows a pair of white slippers and then, when the slippers are flipped around, viewers can see that the bottoms of them are about as dirty as you can imagine.
How did those get there?!?!
The caption to the video reads, “Tj maxx chronicles. i promise i washed my hands after touching it lol.”
And there’s a whole lot of laughter going on here, too.
Take a look at the video and see what you think.
@anaxli_ tj maxx chronicles.. i promise i washed my hands after touching it lol #foryou #fypage #omg ♬ original sound – anaxli 🧫
And here’s what people had to say about it.
You gotta respect that swap game, tho!