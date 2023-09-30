‘If he owns a lightsaber, green flag!’ A Woman Talked About Why She Thinks Nerdy Men Make The Best Husbands
by Matthew Gilligan
Nerds of the world…your time has come.
A woman named Isabel Brown posted a viral video on TikTok where she freely admitted that she thinks nerds may have a bad reputation, but they make the best husbands.
Brown’s video started as a stitch from another woman who asked viewers how to find me that know how to spoil their wives and are good fathers.
Brown chimed in and simply said, “They’re nerds.”
Brown said, “It honestly blows my mind how we have this entire trope in American literature and movies and TV shows about the nerdy girl who gets the glow up when she grows up.”
But what about the nerdy guys?
She said, “Hear me loud and clear, if he owns a lightsaber — green flag. If he has purchased a wand from the wizarding world of Harry Potter — greenest possible flag. If he has an unhealthy obsession with Ashoka Tano, you better run to the altar.”
Brown said she thinks that nerdy guys will appreciate the real passions of their partners.
She added, “Those little underestimated nerd boys grow up to be men who see what’s in here” as she placed her hand over her heart.
Here’s what she had to say.
Nerds make the best husbands. It’s a fact.
Another woman used Brown’s video as a stitch and talked about how her nerdy husband is simply the best.
Ahhhh, nerd love is so special!
