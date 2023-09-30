September 30, 2023 at 8:16 am

‘If he owns a lightsaber, green flag!’ A Woman Talked About Why She Thinks Nerdy Men Make The Best Husbands

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@theisabelbrown

Nerds of the world…your time has come.

A woman named Isabel Brown posted a viral video on TikTok where she freely admitted that she thinks nerds may have a bad reputation, but they make the best husbands.

Brown’s video started as a stitch from another woman who asked viewers how to find me that know how to spoil their wives and are good fathers.

Brown chimed in and simply said, “They’re nerds.”

Source: TikTok/@theisabelbrown

Brown said, “It honestly blows my mind how we have this entire trope in American literature and movies and TV shows about the nerdy girl who gets the glow up when she grows up.”

But what about the nerdy guys?

She said, “Hear me loud and clear, if he owns a lightsaber — green flag. If he has purchased a wand from the wizarding world of Harry Potter — greenest possible flag. If he has an unhealthy obsession with Ashoka Tano, you better run to the altar.”

Source: TikTok/@theisabelbrown

Brown said she thinks that nerdy guys will appreciate the real passions of their partners.

She added, “Those little underestimated nerd boys grow up to be men who see what’s in here” as she placed her hand over her heart.

Source: TikTok/@theisabelbrown

Here’s what she had to say.

@theisabelbrown

Nerds make the best husbands. It’s a fact.

♬ original sound – Isabel Brown

Another woman used Brown’s video as a stitch and talked about how her nerdy husband is simply the best.

Ahhhh, nerd love is so special!

@urdivorcesurvivalguide

#stitch with @Isabel Brown

♬ original sound – UrDivorceSurvivalGuide

Check out how folks reacted.

One woman knew when she’d found the nerdy one for her.

Source: TikTok/@theisabelbrown

Another person offered some good advice…

Source: TikTok/@theisabelbrown

And this individual made a good point: don’t try to change those nerds!

Source: TikTok/@theisabelbrown

Buying a lightsaber tonight!

