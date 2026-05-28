A Family Couldn’t Figure Out Why Their Dog Barked at the Exact Same Time Every Night

Dogs are funny creatures.

And, once they fall into a certain habit, they’ll keep on doing it, no matter how odd it might be.

A TikTokker named Hanna showed folks how her dog Mae likes to wind down her night…every night.

The video showed Mae barking in the living room.

The text overlay reads, “Every night around 8-8:30 p.m., Mae has a barking fit.”

Another text overlay reads, “No clue why, but we call it her witching hour.”

In the caption, Hanna wrote, “Anybody speak dog and knows what this means?”

Here’s the video.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a third-generation business owner who is thinking he might know the people in his community a bit too well.

Viewers shared their thoughts.

This person weighed in.

Another individual spoke up.

And this TikTokker shared their thoughts.

Well, every dog does have its own routine…