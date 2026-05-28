May 27, 2026 at 10:35 pm

A Family Couldn’t Figure Out Why Their Dog Barked at the Exact Same Time Every Night

by Matthew Gilligan

dog barking in a room

TikTok/@hannabowers_

Dogs are funny creatures.

And, once they fall into a certain habit, they’ll keep on doing it, no matter how odd it might be.

A TikTokker named Hanna showed folks how her dog Mae likes to wind down her night…every night.

dog barking in a room

TikTok/@hannabowers_

The video showed Mae barking in the living room.

The text overlay reads, “Every night around 8-8:30 p.m., Mae has a barking fit.”

dog barking in a room

TikTok/@hannabowers_

Another text overlay reads, “No clue why, but we call it her witching hour.”

In the caption, Hanna wrote, “Anybody speak dog and knows what this means?”

dog barking in a room

TikTok/@hannabowers_

Here’s the video.

@hannabowers_

anybody speak dog and knows what this means? 😂 #dogsofttiktok #dogtok #barking #dogsoftiktokviral

♬ original sound – xavier

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a third-generation business owner who is thinking he might know the people in his community a bit too well.

Viewers shared their thoughts.

This person weighed in.

Screenshot 2026 03 22 at 1.26.30 PM A Family Couldn’t Figure Out Why Their Dog Barked at the Exact Same Time Every Night

Another individual spoke up.

Screenshot 2026 03 22 at 1.26.41 PM A Family Couldn’t Figure Out Why Their Dog Barked at the Exact Same Time Every Night

And this TikTokker shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2026 03 22 at 1.27.02 PM A Family Couldn’t Figure Out Why Their Dog Barked at the Exact Same Time Every Night

Well, every dog does have its own routine…

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Author

Matthew Gilligan

Categories: ANIMALS, Life & Drama
Tags: · , , , , , ,

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