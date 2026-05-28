Support Agent Repeatedly Begs Angry Caller for Basic Account Info—Then Faces a Unhinged Phone Rant That Ends in a Satisfying Disconnect

Some customers get so caught up in being angry that they completely ignore the person trying to help them.

This customer service worker answered a call from a woman furious about problems with her phone. From the very beginning, the customer launched into long complaints without even giving the basic information needed to pull up the account.

The employee kept trying to politely steer the conversation back on track by asking for a phone number, email, or even a zip code so she could actually troubleshoot the issue.

But every question just led to more ranting.

After nearly fifteen minutes of getting nowhere, the employee finally decided she had enough.

Read on to see what she did next.

Well I had to use the angry customer kb tonight Woman calls in and I do my usual greeting, “Hi, thank you for calling (name of co). My name is Mel. Who do I have the pleasure of speaking with?” Cx proceeds to go on a 3-minute rant ******** about how her phone is bad. So, I respond, “I understand. I would like to help you, but I just need to get you looked up in the system. What’s a good number or email?”

The customer just kept ranting.

Her phone number didn’t come through on the caller , so she STILL hadn’t given me a name. Cx proceeds to continue to rant about other ******** while I politely interject three more times trying to get her number so I can look her up in the system. Does not give me ****. Then, the woman says, “Are you still there? So what’s wrong with my phone you people messed it up!”

She tried to interject and get info, but the woman wouldn’t cooperate.

Again I tell her I’d be happy to help but I need to get her looked up. More ranting about how I should have her info already. Then, she goes on about how she needs to schedule an in store appointment. I say, “Ok I can set that up for you what’s your zip code?” More ranting about how she doesn’t want people around here and more **.

At this point, she was getting fed up.

So, I try again, “I just need your zip code to pull up store locations that’s it.” More ranting. Mind you, I had spent over two hours on a previous call helping someone else erase and reset their computer and my tolerance for ******** was at zero. Finally, I tell her, “Ok ma’am, since you don’t seem to have any further questions for me, I’m gonna have to disconnect for now. Please call us back if you need further assistance.”

When the woman started yelling,

Then, she got loud and yelled, “NO! Now listen here lady!” (entitled Karen rage loading….) And click goes the phone, cause yeah, I wasn’t having it. Without lookup I can’t screen share. And if I can’t do that, I can’t help her fix her issues. I was trying to be accommodating with what she was giving me. 15 minutes of ******** ranting, and I get nothing done. Thank **** I was able to use the angry customer kb lol.

Wow! That woman sounds like a nightmare.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a thrift store worker who is absolutely exhausted by having to thwart theft attempts until after closing.

Let’s see how the people over at Reddit feel about this customer’s attitude.

One of these tricks may work.

This person made it a positive.

Here’s someone who hung up one time.

Sounds like a Karen for sure.

These types of customers are exhausting because there’s no real way to help them.

The employee tried over and over to ask simple questions needed to pull up the account and troubleshoot the phone, but the customer refused to slow down long enough to listen.

At a certain point, it starts to feel like they just want someone to blame and yell at.

Calls like that can drain a person fast.