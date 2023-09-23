‘I’ll tell you what we do with tattletales’. A Mechanic Got Smelly Revenge On A Customer Who Tried To Get Him Into Trouble
One of the main rules I live by is never, ever upset your mechanic.
It’s a terrible idea because, if they really get annoyed with you, they could mess around under the hood of your car and screw some things up royally and you’d never even know about it.
So the best thing to do is just always agree with them and never get on their nerves.
Okay, on to the story!
A mechanic in Detroit posted a video on TikTok and talked about how he got even with a customer who he said snitched on him to his boss. He said the customer acted like a jerk and turned around and lied to his boss, saying he was the rude one.
The mechanic said that he didn’t get into any trouble with his boss, but he was still unhappy with the customer for telling on him.
In the video, he said, “I’ll tell you what we do with tattletales.”
And then came the revenge: he drilled three holes into a can of 9 Lives cat food and hid the can in the trunk of the customer’s car.
It’s pretty clear that the idea is that the cat food will stink to high heavens and the customer will have no idea where the stench is coming from.
Check out his video.
Here’s what people had to say.
I agree!
Yeah, the guy probably got fired… but this is still hilarious.