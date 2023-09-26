‘I’m sure the experts at corporate can figure it out.’ Their Boss Didn’t Want Them Running Errands During Lunch So They Maliciously Complied
by Matthew Gilligan
If you’ve never checked out Reddit’s “Malicious Compliance” page, it’s a whole lot of fun.
People share stories about how they got revenge but just following the ridiculous rules that were put upon them by bosses, landlords, and other folks in positions of authority.
And here’s a perfect example!
Check out what this person had to say!
No work-related errands at lunchtime? OK.
“From time to time we have immediate needs for random items in the office, so when that happens, I make a quick run to get the needed item while I’m already out at lunch.
This is NOT in my job description, nor anyone else’s. Someone at corporate orders regular office supplies, and that covers most of our daily needs. I’ve been working here for years and just took it upon myself to fill special orders, since I’m the only person in our office location with a company credit card. Just trying to be helpful, right?
I had to special order some paper, which required me to go to the office supply store. It took about an hour. Like I said, I’d been doing this for years with no issue and my efforts had always been appreciated, so I didn’t think anything of it.
When I returned to the office, I was called in to explain my “long lunch” to my boss. I told him where I was and showed him the receipt for the paper, but to my surprise, he was still upset. He said “All office supplies have to be ordered through corporate.” He also said I could no longer use the company card without his OK. Cue MC.
When my coworkers sent me requests, I just told them they needed to contact corporate. Because many of these requests were specific to our department, I was the only one who really knew what was needed, so of course the orders got screwed up, and often took a week or more when they were needed the same or next day.
People making twice my salary have been tied up with supply orders and certain projects have been put on hold until special order materials arrive. Sometimes the items we’ve gotten are not what we requested, so that caused even more delays. My coworkers are getting frustrated and angry. I could easily resolve these issues, but I’ve been told to stand down, so that’s what I’m doing.
I’m anticipating my boss will want to undo his new rule as the outcry gets louder, but it’s really not my job. I was just doing it as a favor.
I’m sure the experts at corporate can figure it out.”
Now let’s see how folks responded to this story.
One reader offered some good advice.
Another individual said they need to do this on the clock.
And one Reddit user thinks they have a solution that will make everyone happy.
Always take the time that the law allows for you to rest.
Always.
Categories: STORIES
Tags: · aita, employment, jobs, malicious compliance, outrage, reddit, rules, work, working