September 15, 2023 at 11:47 am

‘It wasn’t my choice.’ Woman Said That Federal Student Aid Messed Up Her Credit By Changing Her Student Loan Provider Without Telling Her

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@theblackspeechie

If you’re paying off your student loans, you might have noticed that your loan provider has changed in the last couple of years.

One woman posted a video on TikTok and she said that the change in her student loan provider might have messed up her credit score.

Source: TikTok/@theblackspeechie

In her video, the woman said, “So you are telling me that the United States federal government of financial aid whatever, whatever, decided to move my student loan from Great Lakes to Nelnet and then be like JK, we’re sticking with Great Lakes.”

Source: TikTok/@theblackspeechie

She then added, “They just make things up as they go ’cause no one asked you to do that and now it looks like I have 5-6 years of credit history.”

That certainly doesn’t sound good…

Source: TikTok/@theblackspeechie

Let’s take a look at her video.

@theblackspeechie

they just make things up as they go cause no one asked you to do that and now it looks like i have 5-6 years of credit history #studentloans #credit #creditscore #creditage #debt #studentdebt

♬ Simple Life – Lexy Panterra

Here’s what people had to say about it.

This person offered some good advice about this.

Source: TikTok/@theblackspeechie

Another TikTokker said they had the same thing happen to them.

Source: TikTok/@theblackspeechie

And one individual said she should dispute this.

Source: TikTok/@theblackspeechie

It’s crazy that these companies can do this to people!

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2023 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter