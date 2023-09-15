‘It wasn’t my choice.’ Woman Said That Federal Student Aid Messed Up Her Credit By Changing Her Student Loan Provider Without Telling Her
If you’re paying off your student loans, you might have noticed that your loan provider has changed in the last couple of years.
One woman posted a video on TikTok and she said that the change in her student loan provider might have messed up her credit score.
In her video, the woman said, “So you are telling me that the United States federal government of financial aid whatever, whatever, decided to move my student loan from Great Lakes to Nelnet and then be like JK, we’re sticking with Great Lakes.”
She then added, “They just make things up as they go ’cause no one asked you to do that and now it looks like I have 5-6 years of credit history.”
That certainly doesn’t sound good…
It’s crazy that these companies can do this to people!