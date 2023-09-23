September 23, 2023 at 9:50 am

‘It’s kind of genius.’ A Woman Filmed The Unique Way That Her Husband Eats Ritz Crackers

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@dailyoriginalshorts

To each their own…

That goes for a lot of things in life, including the way that people choose to eat their crackers.

A woman named Liz posted a TikTok video that went viral for one reason: the way her husband eats his Ritz crackers.

The video showed Liz’s husband eating Ritz crackers and peanut butter in a unique way: he lined up crackers on the couch, scooped peanut butter out with a knife, and puts it on the crackers.

But wait, there’s more!

Source: TikTok/@dailyoriginalshorts

Liz’s husband then turned the knife over, picked up another cracker, and made a Ritz/peanut butter sandwich.

And then he ate his invention right off of the knife!

Source: TikTok/@dailyoriginalshorts

The caption to Liz’s video reads, “It’s kind of genius.”

Is this man the next Albert Einstein?

Source: TikTok/@dailyoriginalshorts

Take a look at the video and see what you think.

@dailyoriginalshorts Its kind of genius 😧 #hacks #snacks ♬ original sound – Dailyoriginalshorts

Here’s what people had to say.

This person seemed grossed out by this.

Source: TikTok/@dailyoriginalshorts

Another TikTokker thinks this guy is ahead of his time.

Source: TikTok/@dailyoriginalshorts

And this person said they’re gonna give this a shot.

Source: TikTok/@dailyoriginalshorts

Nominate this guy for man of the year!

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2023 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter