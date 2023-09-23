‘It’s kind of genius.’ A Woman Filmed The Unique Way That Her Husband Eats Ritz Crackers
by Matthew Gilligan
To each their own…
That goes for a lot of things in life, including the way that people choose to eat their crackers.
A woman named Liz posted a TikTok video that went viral for one reason: the way her husband eats his Ritz crackers.
The video showed Liz’s husband eating Ritz crackers and peanut butter in a unique way: he lined up crackers on the couch, scooped peanut butter out with a knife, and puts it on the crackers.
But wait, there’s more!
Liz’s husband then turned the knife over, picked up another cracker, and made a Ritz/peanut butter sandwich.
And then he ate his invention right off of the knife!
The caption to Liz’s video reads, “It’s kind of genius.”
Is this man the next Albert Einstein?
Take a look at the video and see what you think.
@dailyoriginalshorts Its kind of genius 😧 #hacks #snacks ♬ original sound – Dailyoriginalshorts
Here’s what people had to say.
This person seemed grossed out by this.
Another TikTokker thinks this guy is ahead of his time.
And this person said they’re gonna give this a shot.
Nominate this guy for man of the year!